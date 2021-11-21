Clarksville Police Department report Shooting on Greenwood Avenue

Clarksville, TN – At approximately 4:43pm, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to a shots fired call in the 900 block of Greenwood Avenue.

When Clarksville Police Officers arrived on the scene, they found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim has been transported to Tennova Healthcare and their status is unknown at this time.

Greenwood Avenue is currently shut down from Kleeman Drive to Lynes Street. CPD Detectives from District 2 Criminal Investigations are enroute to the scene, there is no further information available at this time.