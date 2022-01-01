Happy New Year from Clarksville Online

Clarksville, TN – Let look forward to a wonderful new year and not dwell too much on the past year. Look forward to new things to come.

May the new year be filled with brightness, hope, happiness and health. The New Year is the perfect occasion to appreciate all the good things that the past year has given you and all the good things that are yet to come.

Clarksville Online wishes you a Happy New Year with the hope that you will have many blessings in the year to come.

New Year’s Quotes

“Always bear in mind that your own resolution to succeed is more important than any other.” – Abraham Lincoln

“If you asked me for my New Year Resolution, it would be to find out who I am.” – Cyril Cusack

“I never worry about being driven to drink; I just worry about being driven home.” – W. C. Fields

“Let our New Year’s resolution be this: we will be there for one another as fellow members of humanity, in the finest sense of the word.” – Goran Persson

“How few there are who have courage enough to own their faults, or resolution enough to mend them.” – Benjamin Franklin

“Character is the ability to carry out a good resolution long after the excitement of the moment has passed.” – Cavett Robert

“Each year’s regrets are envelopes in which messages of hope are found for the New Year.” – John R. Dallas Jr.

“The changes in our life must come from the impossibility to live otherwise than according to the demands of our conscience not from our mental resolution to try a new form of life.” – Leo Tolstoy

“We must always change, renew, rejuvenate ourselves; otherwise, we harden.” – Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

“One resolution I have made and try always to keep is this: To rise above the little things.” – John Burroughs

“Good resolutions are simple checks that men draw on a bank where they have no account.” – Oscar Wilde

“Learn from yesterday, live for today, hope for tomorrow.” – Albert Einstein

“We spend January 1 walking through our lives, room by room, drawing up a list of work to be done, cracks to be patched. Maybe this year, to balance the list, we ought to walk through the rooms of our lives… not looking for flaws, but for potential.” – Ellen Goodman