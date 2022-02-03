APSU Men’s Basketball falls to Murray State at the Dunn Center, 65-53

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team saw its two-game win streak come to an end, falling to Ohio Valley Conference rival Murray State, 65-53 on Thursday night inside the Winfield Dunn Center.

It was a back and forth affair in the first half as the Govs led by as many as nine before trailing by five heading into the locker room. In the second half, Murray State began to pull away, outscoring Austin Peay State University 30-22 in the final 20 minutes of play.

Austin Peay State University had three score in double figures led by freshman Drew Calderon with 15 points on 5-of-12 shooting from the field. Nine of the 12 field goal attempts for Calderon came from behind the three-point line as the freshman guard knocked down a career-high five threes. It was Calderon’s third career game scoring in double figures and second in the last four games.



Behind Calderon was fellow freshman Elijah Hutchins-Everett with 12 points on 5-of-10 shooting from the field with four rebounds, one assist, and one block. It’s the seventh straight game Hutchins-Everett has scored in double figures and 14th time this season.



Rounding the double-digit scoring was senior Elton Walker with 11 points while leading the Govs with eight rebounds. Walker was 5-of-6 from the field and scored nine of his 11 points in the second half. Following Walker in scoring was senior Carlos Paez with eight points, followed by Tariq Silver with four, Jalen Ware with two, and DJ Peavy with one.

The Govs were outrebounded by Murray State, 34-28 with the Racers grabbing 12 offensive rebounds to the Govs six. Austin Peay State University tallied 16 assists on 20 made field goals with 10 assists coming in the first half. APSU registered 20 points in the paint and forced Murray State to commit 11 turnovers, scoring seven points off of turnovers.

How It Happened

First Half

Calderon scores six of the first eight points for the Govs with two three-pointers.

APSU starts the game going 3-of-8 from the field and 2-of-5 from long distance to hold an 8-7 lead at the 14:59 mark.

During the first five minutes the Govs force Murray State to commit three turnovers.

Calderon hits his third three-pointer of the first half to give APSU an 11-7 lead at the 13:20 mark.

Scored nine of the first 11 points for Austin Peay State University.

Paez connects on a deep three-pointer to widen the Govs lead to 16-7 with 11:54 remaining in the first half.

Govs lead 16-7 thanks to a 13-2 run, making three straight field goals.

During the Govs run, Murray State held scoreless for over four minutes.

Murray State goes on a 10-0 run to take 19-18 lead at the 8:15 mark

Austin Peay State University goes scoreless from the field for over 2:30 during the Racers run.

Paez knocks down his second three of the first half to propel the APSU Govs back in front 23-21 with 6:34 left in the first half.

Hutchins-Everett with a corner three to tie the game at 26 with five minutes to play in the first half.

Murray State responds with a 6-0 run to gain a 32-26 advantage at the three-minute mark.

Austin Peay State University makes four of its next five field goals, highlighted by an and-one from Hutchins-Everett to trim the Murray State lead down to 32-28 with 2:16 remaining.

A tip-in basket from Jalen Ware cuts the Racers lead down to two with one minute left.

Halftime: Austin Peay 31, Murray State 35

Hutchins-Everett leads the Govs with 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting from the field.

Calderon with nine points on 3-of-5 shooting from behind the three-point line.

The Govs shot 48 percent from the field and was 6-of-13 from long distance

Second Half

Murray State began the second half on a 4-1 run to earn a 40-32 advantage with 16:10 remaining.

The Racers start the half 2-of-9 from the field as the Govs miss their first three field goals.

Govs go on a scoring drought of over 2:30 as the Racers convert a four-point play to take a double-digit lead at 44-32 with 15 minutes left.

Both teams go scoreless from the field for nearly three minutes as Murray State holds on to a 44-34 at the 12:04 mark.

Walker with a stellar start to the second half, scoring all five points for the Govs as APSU trails Murray State, 44-37 with 11:45 remaining.

Austin Peay makes four straight field goals to cut the Murray State lead down to five with nine minutes to play.

Govs make five of their next seven field goals, highlighted by Calderon’s fourth three-pointer of the night.

Austin Peay State University trails Murray State, 53-43 with 6:14 remaining.

The Racers go on a 9-0 run to extend the lead to 60-45 with four minutes to play.



Austin Peay State University goes scoreless from the field for over three minutes during Murray State run.



Murray State connects on five of its next seven field goals to gain the 15-point advantage.



APSU goes scoreless from the field for over five minutes as Murray State extends its lead to 63-47 with under two minutes remaining.



Final: Austin Peay 53, Murray State 65

APSU Notables

Calderon led the APSU Govs with 15 points on 5-of-12 shooting from the field

Calderon notched his third double-digit performance of the season

Calderon registered a career-high five three-pointers

Hutchins-Everett with 12 points on 5-of-10 shooting from the field with four rebounds

It’s the 14th double-digit performance for Hutchins-Everett

The freshman center has recorded double-digit points in seven straight games

Walker led the APSU Govs with eight rebounds to go along with 11 points

Walker scored nine of his 11 points in the second half

Walker registered his third double-digit performance of the season and 41st of his career

Austin Peay State University had three score in double figures for the 12th game this season

Tickets

Purchase single-game tickets or the all-new Family Four Pack presented by The City Forum. Receive four tickets to both a men’s and women’s basketball game along with four attraction passes at The City Forum. Packages start at just $22.00 and can be purchased by visiting letsgopeay.com/buytickets using the Promo Code: FAM4 or contacting the Govs Ticket Office at 931-221-PEAY (7329).

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball

Another tough battle awaits the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team as the Govs travel to Morehead State, Saturday, February 5th. It will be the second meeting between APSU and Morehead State with the Govs dropping the first meeting, 66-55 back on January 8th.

Follow The APSU Govs

For all the latest information on Austin Peay State University Athletics, please visit letsgopeay.com. For up-to-the-minute updates, follow the APSU Govs on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Box Score

Murray State 65, Austin Peay 53

1 2 Total Murray State 35 30 65 Austin Peay 31 22 53

Murray State Stats

# Player PTS FG 3FG FT REB A PF TO MIN 0* WILLIAMS 4 2-6 0-2 0-0 3 0 4 2 22 10* BROWN 17 6-13 3-8 2-3 8 0 2 2 40 13* COLLINS 8 3-6 2-3 0-0 1 1 0 0 24 14* HILL 12 4-14 2-8 2-3 1 6 1 0 33 55* BURNS 10 5-7 0-0 0-0 7 2 3 5 30 1 SMITH 3 1-3 1-3 0-0 0 0 0 0 7 2 HANNIBAL 8 2-4 0-2 4-4 2 3 1 1 23 31 SKIPPER-BROWN 3 1-1 0-0 1-4 4 0 2 0 14 32 MCMULLEN 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 5 1 2 0 7 TM TEAM – – – 3 0 1 GAME PCT 43.6 30.8 64.3

Austin Peay Stats

# Player PTS FG 3FG FT REB A PF TO MIN 0* WALKER 11 5-6 0-0 1-2 8 1 3 3 27 1* PAEZ 8 2-5 2-4 2-2 3 7 3 4 33 4* HUTCHINS-EVERET 12 5-10 1-2 1-2 4 1 2 4 37 5* CALDERON 15 5-12 5-9 0-0 3 1 0 3 30 22* WOODARD 0 0-3 0-3 0-0 5 3 1 2 33 10 WARE 2 1-1 0-0 0-0 1 0 0 0 3 14 PEAVY 1 0-2 0-0 1-2 1 0 1 1 6 24 COPELAND 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 1 2 2 0 12 55 SILVER 4 2-5 0-2 0-0 1 1 3 0 18 TM TEAM – – – 1 0 1 GAME PCT 44.4 40.0 62.5

Team Comparison