Wednesday, February 9, 2022
101st Airborne Division Soldiers conduct Emergency Readiness Deployment Exercise

3rd Brigade conducts Emergency Readiness Deployment Exercise at Fort Campbell Kentucky. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (AA) Public Affairs

101st Airborne Division - Fort Campbell, KYRakkasanFort Campbell, KY – 101st Airborne Division soldiers with the 1st Squadron, 33rd Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, palletize bags during an alert recall for an Emergency Readiness Deployment Exercise February 8th, 2022.

The purpose of this exercise is to increase unit readiness and for the brigade’s equipment and personnel to be ready to deploy within hours of an alert, and for supporting agencies to be prepared to support out-load and deployment operations when needed.

