Nashville Zoo now taking registrations for Zoo Run Run

Nashville, TN – Join a herd of runners and walkers at the Nashville Zoo for the Zoo Run Run on Saturday, February 26th, 2022, for a winter 5k adventure! Bundle up, hit the trail, and gallop through the Zoo’s property, including areas not normally available to the public.

The race is on Saturday, February 26th. The event kicks off at 2:00pm and the race begins at 3:00pm, and day-of packet pick-up opens at 1:30pm. Advance packet pick-up is on Friday, February 25th, from 10:00am to 7:00pm at Nashville Zoo’s Croft Center.

Choose to run or walk as a timed or untimed participant. The registration options include a timed run/walk for $45.00 and an untimed run/walk for $40.00. The Zoo will also offer a virtual 5K for $35.00 (RaceJoy certified).



Every registrant receives a long-sleeve performance t-shirt and a race bib. On-site participants will receive a post-race beverage. Costume contests are available for on-site individuals and groups.



Pricing increases by $10.00 on February 19th. Members save $5.00 per ticket through February 18th.

Prizes

1st, 2nd, and 3rd place will be awarded in each timed finisher category and costume contest category.

1st place: 6 Zoo tickets ($150.00 value)

2nd place: 4 Zoo tickets ($100.00 value)

3rd place: 2 Zoo tickets ($50.00 value)

Staggered Start Times

Zoo Run Run will implement staggered start times. This will allow faster runners to begin ahead of slower participants and relieve overall race bottlenecking for smoother traffic flow.

Virtual Race Option

Can’t make it in person? You can still support the Zoo and race against your friends with our virtual option using RaceJoy! Choose the day, time, and course route that best suits your schedule and fitness level.

This option includes the long-sleeve performance t-shirt, which can be picked up at the Zoo during Advance Packet Pick-up on February 25th or you can opt for shipping in the registration process. Your time may be submitted from Saturday, February 19th through Saturday, February 26th by visiting the Zoo’s website.

Support Trees for You & Me

Enter our fundraising contest by making a donation or creating a fundraiser to help the Zoo send funds to the tree-planting conservation program, Trees for You & Me.

Trees for You and Me was created through a partnership between the American Association of Zoo Keepers (AAZK) and Polar Bears International (PBI) to plant trees in areas of the world that have been devastated by deforestation. Planting trees is one of the few tools we have to minimize the impact of CO2 on the environment and reverse climate change.

Virtual or Onsite Fundraising Contest

Whether you are a virtual or onsite runner, share your registration with your family and friends and encourage them to donate in your name to be eligible to win a great prize as a thank you for going the extra mile!

Prizes

The top three highest fundraisers will win one of the following Backstage Pass tours. (Minimum of $200.00 raised is required to be eligible for prizes. Prizes will be distributed the first week of March.)

1st place: “This is How We Zoo” Backstage Pass tour for 4 ($360 value)

2nd place: “This is How We Zoo” Backstage Pass tour for 2 ($180 value)

3rd place: “Getting to Know You: Sloth” Backstage Pass Tour for 2 ($140 value)

For more info and to register, go to www.nashvillezoo.org/zoo-run-run

About Nashville Zoo

Nashville Zoo is a nonprofit organization celebrating 25 years at Grassmere. The Zoo is an accredited member of the Associations of Zoos and Aquariums, exemplifying the highest standards of animal care and husbandry. Nashville Zoo is actively engaged in conservation research, habitat protection, breeding programs, and education initiatives in our backyard as well as around the world.

With support from the Nashville community, donors, and sponsors including our Experience Partners: Coca-Cola Consolidated and Middle Tennessee Honda Dealers, the Zoo is ranked the number one tourist attraction in Middle Tennessee and welcomes more than one million guests annually. Nashville Zoo is located at 3777 Nolensville Pike just six miles south of downtown.

For more information about Nashville Zoo, visit www.nashvillezoo.org