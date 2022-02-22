APSU This Week: Ukraine Public Lecture, ‘Listening’ opens at New Gallery, Civic Summit

Clarksville, TN – Here are some of the events happening at Austin Peay State University (APSU) this week.

APSU Professors to speak on Russian-Ukrainian confrontation.

Those seeking a deeper understanding of the confrontation between Russia and Ukraine can attend a public presentation on February 22nd at Austin Peay State University.



Drs. Anna Gregg, professor of political science, and John Steinberg, professor of history, will share their expertise in a presentation about the current hostilities at 3:00pm. on Tuesday, February 22nd, at the Morgan University Center, Room 305, at Austin Peay State University’s downtown campus.



The presentation – titled “The Ukrainian-Russian Confrontation Today” – is free and open to the public. The discussion will follow the presentation.



The presentation is sponsored by Phi Alpha Theta, History Club, India Club, and Pi Sigma Alpha. Light refreshments will be served.

The New Gallery presents ‘Listening: The Fourth String’

Listening: The Fourth String by visual artist Raheleh Filsoofi and musician Reza Filsoofi continues an engaging 2021-22 exhibition season at The New Gallery.

The exhibit opens on Monday, February 21st, and runs through March 25th at The New Gallery, located in the APSU Art + Design building at Austin Peay State University.

Several events accompany the exhibition:

A gallery talk and performance by Raheleh and Reza Filsoofi at 12:30pm on February 24th in The New Gallery.

Raheleh Filsoofi will present an artist lecture on her work and creative practice at 6:00pm on February 24th in Room 106 A/B of the Sundquist Science Complex. This event is in person, but will also be live-streamed, courtesy of CECA. Registration for the live-streaming event can be found here.

A performance by Reza Filsoofi and Michael Hix will take place at noon on March 3rd in The New Gallery.

This exhibition will be open during Clarksville’s First Thursday Art Walk from 5:00pm-7:30pm on March 3rd.

A large Nowruz (Iranian New Year) Celebration will take place at 5:00pm on Saturday, March 19th, in the APSU Art + Design building. This event will include Iranian food and a musical performance by Reza Filsoofi, Raheleh Filsoofi, Charlie Gilbert, and Carlos Duran.

The exhibit and all events are free and open to the public.

A virtual tour of the exhibition will be available soon and can be found at www.apsu.edu/art-design/thenewgallery.

This project is supported with funding from CECA, APSU, the Tennessee Arts Commission and Vanderbilt University.

Hours for The New Gallery are 9:00am-4:00pm Monday-Friday, closed on weekends and holidays, and follows the university’s academic calendar.

For more information on this exhibition contact Dickins at dickinsm@apsu.edu.

Austin Peay State University Students can participate in Free Tennessee Campus Civic Summit

All Austin Peay students and employees can attend at the Tennessee Campus Civic Summit for free. The main summit is on Friday, February 25th from 9:30am until 3:30pm in Rooms 305 and 103A of the Morgan University Center.

You must register at this PeayLink page.



The College of Behavioral and Health Sciences will provide lunch at Friday’s event. And on Saturday, February 26th, the summit will have an optional three-hour virtual event (from 11:00am-2:00pm) dedicated to connecting students and staff across the state.



Click here for more information.

APSU 2022 World Film Festival continues

The APSU 2022 World Film Festival will continue each Monday (except during Spring Break) through March 21st with another film, all in Room 120 of the APSU Art + Design building. Here’s the remaining schedule:

Monday, February 28th at 5:00pm: “Rashomon” introduced by Dr. David Major.

“Rashomon” introduced by Dr. David Major. Monday, March 14th at 5:00pm: “Once Upon Anatolia” introduced by Dr. Dzavid Dzanic.

“Once Upon Anatolia” introduced by Dr. Dzavid Dzanic. Monday, March 21st at 5:00pm: “Hirak Rajar Deshe” introduced by Dr. Somaditya Banerjee.

For more information, email konkoboc@apsu.edu.

Diversity, Implicit Bias Training

The Wilbur N. Daniel African American Cultural Center is hosting a “Diversity and Implicit Bias Workshop” on Monday, February 21st from 5:00pm until 6:30pm at the center, Room 120 in the Clement building.

