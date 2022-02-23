APSU Men’s Basketball travels to SIU Edwardsville with eye on OVC Tournament

Austin Peay (10-16 | 6-10 OVC) at SIU Edwardsville (10-19 | 4-12 OVC)

Thursday, February 24th, 2022 | 7:30pm CT

Edwardsville, IL | First Community Arena

Clarksville, TN – Entering the final week of the regular season, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team looks to clinch a spot in the upcoming Ohio Valley Conference Tournament Thursday, February 24th at SIU Edwardsville. It’s the second meeting of the season between the Governors and Cougars.

The tip-off is at 7:30pm CT.

Series History

Series Record vs. SIU Edwardsville: Austin Peay leads 16-4

Last Meeting: Jan. 31st, 2022 | Clarksville, TN | Austin Peay 68, SIU Edwardsville 63 (OT2)

Watch Live

ESPN+ (Joe Pott – PBP)

About APSU Men’s Basketball

Austin Peay State University enters Thursday’s contest with an overall record of 10-16 and 6-10 in conference play. The Govs are fresh off a 73-69 loss to Tennessee Tech in its home finale last Saturday. APSU has won three of its last five contests and seeks its first road victory since January 29th at Tennessee Tech.

Win And In

With a win on Thursday, the APSU Govs can clinch a spot in the upcoming OVC Tournament in Evansville, March 2nd-5th.

Keeping The Streak Alive

APSU has won 14 straight games over SIU Edwardsville, the longest active streak for the Govs against a conference opponent. APSU holds a 16-4 all-time record against SIUE and is 8-2 on the road against the Cougars.

Double-Digit Comfort Level

The APSU Govs have won five of the last six meetings against SIU Edwardsville by double digits. During the five-game stretch, Austin Peay State University has won by an average of 16.8 points per game.

Evansville In Sight

With two games remaining in the regular season, Austin Peay State University looks to make a push up the standings before play begins in the OVC Tournament, March 2nd-5th. If the tournament started today, the Govs would be the No.7 seed.

Tickets for the 2022 OVC Basketball Championships presented by TicketSmarter are on sale now and can be purchased HERE.

He Doesn’t Miss

Freshman Elijah Hutchins-Everett ranks 10th in the OVC with a .515 field goal percentage. Hutchins-Everett has shot over 50 percent in nine of the last 11 games.

Govs Shooting It From Deep

The 646 three-point field goal attempts this season for Austin Peay State University are the third-most in a single season in school history. The Govs are 69 three-point field goal attempts away from breaking the single-season school record set during the 2007-08 season.

Follow The APSU Govs

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball

Following Thursday’s contest, the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team concludes the regular season on Saturday, February 26th at Eastern Illinois. APSU defeated EIU 62-54 at home earlier this season.