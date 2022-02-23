31.1 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, February 23, 2022
City of Clarksville announces Food Truck Mondays to begin February 28th at Public Square

Pilot Event featuring Two Food Trucks will see Future Expansion

City of ClarksvilleClarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville will host its inaugural “Food Truck Mondays” on Monday, February 28th, from 11:00am until 2:00pm in Public Square.

Food Truck Mondays was created as part of a downtown initiative to provide additional food options, showcase Clarksville’s food truck scene, and reinforce downtown businesses during lunch hours on Mondays.

This pilot event will kick off with Off the Grill and B’more Salty food trucks. Future expansion of Food Truck Mondays will include additional food choices from Clarksville’s assortment of food trucks.
 
“This pilot will serve as a way to showcase the variety of food trucks in Clarksville,” Building & Facilities Maintenance Director John Hilborn said. “This event on Public Square will allow for food truck businesses to shine and provide additional local food options for downtown visitors, residents, and business owners to enjoy.”
 
If you or someone you know has a food truck and is interested in being included in future Food Truck Mondays, contact BFM@cityofclarksville.com

