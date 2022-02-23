Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball hits the road to face SIU Edwardsville, Thursday

Austin Peay (18-8 | 11-5 OVC) at SIU Edwardsville (10-17 | 6-10 OVC)

Thursday, February 24th, 2022 | 5:30pm CT

Edwardsville, IL | Vadalabene Center

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team embarks on a season-ending, two-game road trip that starts when it plays an Ohio Valley Conference contest at SIU Edwardsville, Thursday, at Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois.

The tip-off is at 5:30pm.

At 11-5 in the OVC, Austin Peay State University sits in fourth place in the conference standings with just two games left in the regular season. SIUE is 6-10 in conference action and, like the Governors, have secured its spot at the OVC Tournament, March 2nd-5th, at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.



The APSU Govs have dropped back-to-back road games and are 6-5 on the road this season. SIUE has lost its last three home games and is just 4-9 in Edwardsville this season.



Thursday’s game at SIUE will be streamed on ESPN+.

About the SIU Edwardsville Cougars

Picked to finish eighth in the OVC Women’s Basketball Preseason Poll, SIU Edwardsville currently sits in eighth place in the league with a spot in the OVC Tournament already secured. First-year head coach Samantha Quigley Smith’s team is 10-17 overall and 6-10 in conference play. The Cougars lost at Belmont, 88-50, last time out and have lost six of their last seven contests.

SIUE ranks ninth in the NCAA and second in the OVC in free throws attempted (549), it also ranks 13th in the country and third in the conference in free throws made (386). However, SIUE shoots just 70.3 percent from the charity stripe, which ranks sixth in the OVC and 180th in the NCAA.

The Cougars also force 21.1 turnovers per game, which ranks second in the league and 15th in the nation. SIUE has recorded 287 steals this season, which ranks 11th in the NCAA, and is averaging 10.6 steals per game, which ranks 25th in the NCAA — both rank third in the OVC.

George Washington transfer Gabby Nikitinaite leads SIUE and ranks seventh in the OVC in scoring, averaging 13.6 points per game. Nikitinaite is the reigning OVC Newcomer of the Week and has won the award a league-leading five times this season. The redshirt senior from Orpington, United Kingdom, also ranks second in the OVC in free-throw percentage (.849), eighth in three-pointers made per game (1.5), 12th in assists (2.8 apg), and 16th in rebounding (5.1 rpg).

Mikayla Kinnard is averaging 12.3 points per game, which ranks 14th in the conference. Kinnard also dishes out 3.1 assists per game, which ranks 10th in the OVC.

Graduate Allie Troeckler ranks 23rd in the OVC in scoring (9.9 ppg), eighth in field-goal percentage (.511), and 10th in rebounding (5.8 rpg). Troeckler does a bit of everything for the Cougars, ranking sixth in the league in steals (2.0 spg), seventh in blocked shots (0.8 bpg), and fourth in offensive rebounding (2.2 orpg).

Series History and Lasting Meeting

The 25th meeting in a series that dates back to 2008, Austin Peay State University trails in the all-time series, 10-14, but is on a five-game winning streak that dates back to 2019. Austin Peay State University has won back-to-back games in Edwardsville and is 4-7 all-time in the Vadalabene Center.

Austin Peay State University forced a season-high 24 turnovers and never trailed as it rolled to a 21-point, 76-55, victory over SIU Edwardsville on January 17th, 2022, at the Winfield Dunn Center in Clarksville.

Yamia Johnson led the Governors with 19 points off the bench, she hit a trio of three-pointers in the contest. Karle Pace added 15 points and five rebounds, with D’Shara Booker chipping in another 12 points and a team-best eight boards. Ella Sawyer recorded team-highs with seven assists and four steals, with Nina De Leon Negron dishing out six assists as well.

Jaida Hampton led the Cougars with 14 points, while Allie Troeckler and Prima Chellis each scored nine points. Ajulu Thatha grabbed a team-high five rebounds and Mikia Keith recorded a team-leading five assists.

The APSU Govs dominated in the paint, where they outscored SIUE, 42-22. Austin Peay State University also turned its 24 forced turnovers into 26 points, while holding the Cougars to just 12 points off turnovers.

APSU Notably

With two games left in the regular season, the OVC Tournament field is set with Austin Peay State University and SIU Edwardsville already locked into spots in the postseason.

APSU is still in play for the No. 2 seed at the OVC Tournament and has also guaranteed it can be no worse than the No. 5 seed in Evansville.

Austin Peay State University has secured its third-straight winning season and its fifth-straight without a losing record.

Austin Peay’s 18 wins match the 2019-20 team for the most wins in a season since the 2003-04 team won 23 contests during its OVC Championship season.

The Governors’ 11 OVC wins are their best single-season mark since the 2010-11 team won a dozen conference games.

APSU is 4-7 all-time against SIUE in Edwardsville and is looking to win its third-straight game at the Vadalabene Center for the first time in series history.

Austin Peay State University is shooting 45.7 percent from the floor — which ranks 14th in the NCAA and second in the OVC. The Govs have not shot over 45 percent from the floor in a season since the 2002-03 team set the single-season program record by shooting 47.4 percent.

APSU ranks third in the OVC in scoring defense (58.8 ppg), third in field-goal percentage defense (.388), and second in three-point percentage defense (.291) — the Govs are the only team in the OVC that ranks in the top three in all three categories.



Austin Peay State University is shooting 37.6 percent from three-point range, which ranks 9th in the NCAA and leads the OVC, and are averaging 6.3 made three-pointers per game, which ranks second in the OVC.



Karle Pace and Yamia Johnson are averaging 15.5 and 14.3 points per game, respectively, and rank third and fifth in the OVC in scoring. They are the only teammates in the top five in the league in scoring.

Pace is shooting 43.2 percent from three-point range, which ranks 17th in the NCAA and second in the OVC.

