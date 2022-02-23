Clarksville Police Department searches for Missing Person Ja’Leria Wells

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating an 18-year-old female Ja’Leria Wells. Ms. Wells was last seen leaving her residence on February 10th, 2022 around 11:06pm.

At that time she was wearing black flannel pajamas, and White Nike Air Force Ones. Ms. Wells is known to wear her in multiple styles.

Anyone who sees Ms. Wells or has information on her whereabouts has been asked to call 911 so officers can check on her welfare. You can also contact CPD Detective Lucas at 931.648.0656 ext. 5270