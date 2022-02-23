31.1 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, February 23, 2022
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department searches for Missing Person Ja'Leria Wells
News

Clarksville Police Department searches for Missing Person Ja’Leria Wells

News Staff
By News Staff
Ja'Leria Wells
Ja'Leria Wells

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating an 18-year-old female Ja’Leria Wells. Ms. Wells was last seen leaving her residence on February 10th, 2022 around 11:06pm.

At that time she was wearing black flannel pajamas, and White Nike Air Force Ones. Ms. Wells is known to wear her in multiple styles.


Anyone who sees Ms. Wells or has information on her whereabouts has been asked to call 911 so officers can check on her welfare. You can also contact CPD Detective Lucas at 931.648.0656 ext. 5270

Previous articleAustin Peay State University Women’s Basketball hits the road to face SIU Edwardsville, Thursday
Next articleLight Ice forming on elevated surfaces in Clarksville-Montgomery County
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online