City of Clarksville to give away Free Tree Seedlings for Arbor Day

Clarksville, TN – The City Forester and the Clarksville Tree Board will be giving away 1,000 bare-root tree seedlings as part of the annual Arbor Day Celebration.

The drive-through event is open to the public and will take place on March 4th from 9:00am to 1:00pm at the Smith-Trahern Mansion, 101 McClure Street.

The Montgomery County Master Gardeners will be on-site to assist in seedling distribution. All participants are asked to remain in their vehicles as volunteers will approach each vehicle for seedling orders to be placed.

Seedlings will be limited to five per person.

Seedlings available to choose from this year will include:

Dogwood, Flowering, 25 ft tall, 30+ ft wide medium growth rate

Redbud, Flowering, 30 ft tall, 30-35 ft wide, medium growth rate

Red Maple, 50 ft tall, 40 ft wide, medium growth rate

Black Gum, 50 ft tall, 30 ft wide, slow growth rate

White Pine, 80ft tall, 40 ft wide, fast growth rate

Nuttall Oak, 60ft tall, 50 ft wide, fast growth rate

Black Oak, 80ft tall, 40 ft spread, slow growth

Cedar Elm, 70 ft tall, 60 ft spread, medium growth

“Outside of just looks, trees provide so many benefits to our community ranging from better air quality to positively impacting area temperatures,” City Forester Kathrine Killebrew said. “We encourage all Clarksville citizens to come celebrate with us as we give away a thousand seedlings and work towards making great changes to our community through our trees.”

Arbor Day is an annual celebration normally held on the last Friday in April. Many areas, including Clarksville, observe the day on different dates throughout the year based on tree planting times in their area.

The City of Clarksville was recently named a Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation for a 33rd year, along with commendation for 16 years of active growth because of its tree growth and care efforts throughout the Clarksville area.

Learn more about Arbor Day at www.arborday.org