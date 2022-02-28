APSU Softball’s Brooke Pfefferle named OVC Player of the Week

Brentwood, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball graduate shortstop Brooke Pfefferle’s huge weekend at the plate during the Blazer Invite, in Birmingham, Alabama, has earned her the first Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Week nod of her career, the league announced Monday.

The Lebanon, Tennessee, native recorded three multi-hit games during the Blazer Invite, finishing with a .545 batting average, .643 on-base percentage, and a team-best 1.000 slugging percentage.

Overall, Pfefferle authored six hits in 11 at bats, including a triple and a home run, while leading the team with eight RBI – two of which were game-winners. She also scored three runs, walked twice, and was hit by a pitch.



Pfefferle’s selection as the league’s Player of the Week is Austin Peay State University’s second of the 2022 season’s first three weeks, with freshman utility player Kylie Campbell taking the league’s top weekly honor, February 14th.



Overall, Pfefferle becomes the 26th Governor softball player to earn Player of the Week honors in the OVC, since they started bestowing the weekly accolade at the start of the 1994 season.