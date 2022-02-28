Clarksville Police Department releases name of Manning Drive Homicide Victim

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that the homicide victim from the Manning Drive homicide that occurred on February 17th has been identified as 20-year-old Decarlos Perkins (black/male).

His next of kin has been notified and this is still an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Martin, 931.648.0656, ext. 5224.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.