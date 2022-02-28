50 F
Clarksville
Monday, February 28, 2022
News

Clarksville Police Department brings on Six New Officers

News Staff
By News Staff
Pictured (L-R) Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts, Karleigh Davenport, Thomas Nichols, Mark Shelhamer, Beck Robertson, Delvonte’ Mayberry, Garold Wiseman and Clarksville Police Chief David Crockarell.
Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – Today, Monday, February 28th, 2022, Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts and Clarksville Police Chief David Crockarell welcomed six new officers to the Clarksville Police Department family.

Two of the officers are certified officers from another state and will attend the POST Transition School in May. This course is designed to train law enforcement officers hired from another state.

Officer Karleigh Davenport was an officer with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and Officer Thomas Nichols was an officer with the Hampton Police Department, Hampton Virginia.
 
The remaining four officers are scheduled to attend the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy (TLETA) for the 12-week Basic Police School beginning April 3rd.
 
In the meantime, all six will be going through In-House training with the CPD training division.

