Austin Peay State University to hold Informational Meeting on Upcoming Phlebotomy Technician Course

Clarksville, TN – Looking for a career path in healthcare? Austin Peay State University (APSU) is hosting an information meeting via Zoom on March 31st at 5:00pm for anyone interested in the upcoming Phlebotomy Technician Certificate program.

During this information meeting, potential students will learn more about the program offered through APSU’s Continuing Education and Allied Health Science departments. Application to APSU is not necessary to enroll in this program.

The Phlebotomy Technician Certificate program is a 10-week, classroom-based course followed by a four-week, hands-on externship. Students who complete the program are equipped to prepare patients, perform venipuncture and dermal blood collection, maintain the quality of specimens, and assist with the collection of other non-blood specimens in a variety of settings.



These settings include physician offices, hospitals, blood centers, home health agencies, nursing homes, and outpatient laboratories. At the completion of this program, students will be eligible to sit for the ASCP- BOC national certification exam in Phlebotomy.



Enrollment for the summer session of Phlebotomy Technician will begin April 1st and continue until the class is filled. The summer session will begin on May 9th. The course costs $3,375 and includes tuition, books, CPR training, and scrubs. Potential students must be at least 18-years-old and have a high school diploma or GED.



The Continuing Education Department is a division of APSU, offering non-credit courses that do not require a student to be enrolled in the university path. Courses include certification-style courses such as Phlebotomy Technician, Emergency Medical Technician (EMT), American Sign Language, and other career and workforce certifications.

For information on Continuing Education, contact continuinged@apsu.edu, call 931.221.7816 or visit www.apsu.edu/continuing-education.