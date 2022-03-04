Clarksville Police Department reports Hilldale Baptist Church Thieves Identified

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police Department (CPD) detectives have identified two of the suspects involved in stealing the 78-year-old female’s wallet as she prayed with them in the sanctuary on February 9th, 2022.

The suspects then went to Sam’s Club in Clarksville and purchased several gift cards with the victim’s credit card.

Arrest warrants for Identity Theft and Theft have been taken out on the following individuals: 23-year-old Antonio Marquise Crockett Jr. (black/ male) (Antonio identifies as a female and is the suspect with the long braids and plaid jacket). 29-year-old Myesha Lasha Doss (suspect seen on video taking the wallet out of the victims’ purse).



Both Crockett and Doss have outstanding warrants in other jurisdictions in Tennessee for similar crimes of theft and identity theft. Crockett lists a Nashville address and Doss has an address in San Marcos TX.



You can see the video clip from Hilldale Baptist Church can be seen below:

The Clarksville Police Department would like to thank the public for their support and tips that assisted in the identification of these individuals. The warrants taken out by the Clarksville Police Department are still active and if anyone knows their whereabouts, they are asked to call 911.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Bradley, 931.648.0656, ext. 5159.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.