Clarksville Police Department looks to identify Walgreens Fraud, Theft Suspects

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently investigating a fraud case involving two suspects.

On February 21st at around 5:00pm, two individuals entered Walgreens, 2975 Fort Campbell Boulevard, and had the clerk load $2500 onto several gift cards. They were able to distract the clerk and ended up not paying for the gift cards resulting in a theft.

The same two suspects went to the Walgreens located at 2109 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and had an employee load $2000 onto more gift cards. They used deception again and did a return of the gift cards and received the cash.



The suspects are described as a black male wearing a red or maroon jumpsuit and long dreads and a black female wearing pink and black pajamas and a black bonnet. The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying these suspects.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Vanatta, 931.648.0656, ext. 5487.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.