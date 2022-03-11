Clarksville Police Department asks public’s help in Identifying Vehicle Burglary, Fraudulent Use of Credit Card Suspect

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently investigating a vehicle burglary and fraudulent use of a credit card that occurred on March 5th at approximately 7:30am.
The victim called CPD to report that someone entered her Jeep and stole some credit cards out of the vehicle while she was at Walmart Market, 216 Dover Road.
The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect. He is a white male wearing a white shirt with black sleeves with an AC/DC emblem, blue jeans, white shoes, and a black baseball cap.
Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Deskins, 931.648.0656, ext. 5628.
To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.