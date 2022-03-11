37.8 F
Clarksville
Friday, March 11, 2022
Clarksville Police Department asks public’s help in Identifying Vehicle Burglary, Fraudulent Use of Credit Card Suspect

News Staff
The Clarksville Police Department is trying to identify the man in this photo in connection to a vehicle burglary and fraudulent use of a credit Card.
Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently investigating a vehicle burglary and fraudulent use of a credit card that occurred on March 5th at approximately 7:30am.

The victim called CPD to report that someone entered her Jeep and stole some credit cards out of the vehicle while she was at Walmart Market, 216 Dover Road.

A short time later she received an alert from her bank that someone was attempting to use her card at Rural King, 1141 Fort Campbell Boulevard. The transaction was denied, but a photo of the suspect was captured on security cameras.
 
The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect. He is a white male wearing a white shirt with black sleeves with an AC/DC emblem, blue jeans, white shoes, and a black baseball cap.
 
Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Deskins, 931.648.0656, ext. 5628.
 
To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

