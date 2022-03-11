Clarksville Police Department asks public’s help in Identifying Vehicle Burglary, Fraudulent Use of Credit Card Suspect

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently investigating a vehicle burglary and fraudulent use of a credit card that occurred on March 5th at approximately 7:30am.

The victim called CPD to report that someone entered her Jeep and stole some credit cards out of the vehicle while she was at Walmart Market, 216 Dover Road.

A short time later she received an alert from her bank that someone was attempting to use her card at Rural King, 1141 Fort Campbell Boulevard. The transaction was denied, but a photo of the suspect was captured on security cameras.



The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect. He is a white male wearing a white shirt with black sleeves with an AC/DC emblem, blue jeans, white shoes, and a black baseball cap.



Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Deskins, 931.648.0656, ext. 5628.



To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.