Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department’s Father-Daughter Date Night set for April 9th

Clarksville, TN – Come one, come all to a fun-filled evening where young women from ages 5 to 17 can dance the night away.

The occasion is the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department’s Father-Daughter Date Night, presented by Altra Federal Credit Union from 5:30pm-8:30pm Saturday, April 9th at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center.

The event’s theme is the circus and will feature a sit-down dinner, dancing, games, a photo booth, and crafts for attendees to complete together.

Tiffany Perkins, Event Planning Specialist with Clarksville Parks and Recreation, said the event is designed to make young women feel special.

“We’ve put the emphasis on the daughters for this event,” Perkins said. “From the food to the music, every decision was made with them in mind.”

Preregistration is required, and the cost for the event is $25.00 per couple and $10.00 for each additional child. Ticket sales close at midnight on Friday, March 25th.

Geico Insurance is an additional sponsor of the event.

For information, visit ClarksvilleParksRec.com.

