Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis falls at University of Cumberlands, 7-0

News Staff
Austin Peay State University Men's Tennis falls in road match against the University of the Cumberlands. (APSU Sports Information)
APSU Men's TennisWilliamsburg, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team dropped a 7-0 decision to the University of the Cumberlands, Wednesday, at the UC Tennis Complex.

The Governors took the early advantage in doubles with the freshman pairing of Giovanni Becchis and Tom Bolton winning their third match of the spring in a 6-2 victory on the No. 2 doubles court.

Despite the early advantage, the Patriots came back to win from the No. 1 and No. 3 courts, claiming the match’s first point. 
 
The Patriots claimed the first three singles points in order, securing the victory. 
 
After falling 6-3 in the first set, Bolton rallied to win his second set from the No. 4 position; however, the Wellington, New Zealand fell, 11-9, in an extended 10-point tiebreaker. Stoker also fell in his third set from the No. 6 singles court after splitting his first two sets. 

Results vs. University of the Cumberlands

Doubles

  1. Martin Barbier / Eric Banoub (UC) def. Frederic Schlossmann / Anton Damberg (APSU), 6-3
  2. Giovanni Becchis / Tom Bolton (APSU) def. Mattis Le Montagner / Luis Montull (UC), 6-2
  3. Martin Muller / Hung-Ju Wu (UC) def. Oliver Andersson / Hogan Stoker (APSU), 7-5

Order of Finish: 2, 1, 3*

Singles

  1. Martin Barbier (UC) def. Frederic Schlossmann (APSU), 6-1, 6-4
  2. Mattis Le Montagner (UC) def. Oliver Andersson (APSU), 6-0, 6-3
  3. Martin Muller (UC) def. Anton Damberg (APSU), 6-3, 6-3
  4. Luis Montull (UC) def. Tom Bolton (APSU), 6-3, 3-6, 11-9
  5. Christian De La Fuente Nodado (UC) def. Giovanni Becchis (APSU), 7-5, 6-2
  6. Hung-Ju Wu (UC) def. Hogan Stoker (APSU), 2-6, 6-4, 10-4

Order of Finish: 1, 2, 3*, 5, 4, 6

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates ahead of the Govs’ match against North Alabama, follow the APSU men’s tennis team on Twitter (@GovsMTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis), and Facebook (Austin Peay Tennis).

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team concludes their nonconference slate against a future ASUN Conference opponent in North Alabama, Saturday, at the Governors Tennis Courts.

