Austin Peay State University Baseball rallies late to beat Belmont, 8-7

Nashville, TN – Right fielder Gino Avros delivered a go-ahead two-run double in the eighth inning and the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team held on for an 8-7 Ohio Valley Conference victory against Belmont, Saturday, at E.S. Rose Park.

With the win, Austin Peay (8-16, 1-1 OVC) ended a seven-game losing streak and posted its first road win of 2022. The Govs and Bruins split the first two games of the OVC series, forcing a decisive Game 3 at 1 p.m., Sunday at Rose Park.

In a back-and-forth game, Belmont (15-9, 1-1 OVC) took a 6-5 lead in the seventh inning with three consecutive singles. Designated hitter Tommy Crider provided the last of those base hits and drove in the go-ahead run.



Austin Peay State University battled back in the eighth against the Belmont bullpen. Designated hitter Harrison Brown and second baseman Jonah Beamon earned back-to-back walks. After left fielder Jeremy Wagner’s sacrifice bunt, shortstop John Bolton earned the inning’s third walk to load the bases. With Avros at the plate, a wild pitch allowed the game-tying run to score and then the APSU Govs right fielder took the next pitch and rifled it down the right-field line, allowing two more runs to score for an 8-6 lead.



The Bruins would get the game’s final run on consecutive two-out doubles from reserve left fielder Austin Ehren and right fielder John Behrends. But Austin Peay reliever Luke Brown retired the next batter to end the eighth and then all three batters in the ninth to close the game.

Brown (1-1) notched his first win of the year with three innings of relief, allowing two runs on five hits. Starter Harley Gollert went six innings allowing five runs on six hits while striking out seven.

Avros, who had a two-run single in the second inning, finished the day 2-for-4 with four RBI. Catcher Jack Alexander also went 2-for-4 and had two RBI, including a run-scoring double in the seventh to tie the game, 5-5. Harrison Brown was 1-for-2 with a solo home run in the fourth and two runs scored.

Belmont reliever Kyle Brennan (1-2) suffered the loss after allowing three runs on three walks and a base hit in the eighth inning. Starter Andy Bean held Austin Peay State University to four runs on eight hits over the opening six innings.

First baseman Brodey Heaton went 2-for-4 with three RBI, including a first-inning two-run home run. Crider was 2-for-5 with two RBI, including a run-scoring double in the fifth.

Box Score

Austin Peay 8, Belmont 7

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Austin Peay 1 2 0 1 0 0 1 3 0 8 12 1 Belmont 2 1 0 0 2 0 1 1 0 7 11 1

W: BROWN, Luke (2-3) L: BRENNAN, Kyle (1-2)