APSU Men’s Tennis falls at Belmont

Nashville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team dropped its Ohio Valley Conference opener against Belmont, 6-1, Saturday, at the Belmont Tennis Complex.

The Governors’ (4-6, 0-1 OVC) freshman pairing of Tom Bolton and Giovanni Becchis – the reigning OVC Men’s Tennis Doubles Team of the Week – dropped just their second match of the season in a 6-3 loss against the Bruins’ Jack Randall and Arthur Toledo.



Belmont (11-3, 2-0 OVC) claimed the match’s first point after defeating Hogan Stoker and Thiago Nogueira, 6-0, on the No. 3 doubles court.



Sophomore Frederic Schlossmann won the APSU Govs only point of the afternoon in singles, defeating Arthur Toledo in straight sets for his fourth win of the spring.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team hosts Eastern Illinois in their first home conference match of the season on April 9th at the Governors Tennis Courts. The match starts at 2:00pm