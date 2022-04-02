Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis beats Belmont

Nashville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team picked up its fifth-straight win of the season in its Ohio Valley Conference opener against Belmont, Saturday, as the Governors won a 5-2 match against the Bruins at the Belmont Tennis Complex.

The Govs (5-5, 1-0 OVC) continued their strong doubles play, winning the match’s inaugural point for the fourth-straight time after strong outings from their top two lines.

Freshman Denise Torrealba and senior Honoka Nakanishi set the pace early with a commanding 6-2 victory against Belmont’s Gina Feistel and Meredith Roberts from the No. 1 doubles court. In their victory, Torrealba and Nakanishi earned a team-best sixth doubles win and remained perfect since being elevated to the No. 1 position at 4-0.



Danielle Morris and Jana Leder’s match was the next to go final, as the tandem secured the doubles point in their second win in as many matches together this spring with a 6-3 victory from the No. 2 position.



With the doubles point already in hand, Martina Paladini-Jennings and Yu-Hua Cheng’s match from the No. 3 court went unfinished while the duo trailed, 4-3.

With the early lead heading into singles, Morris extended APSU’s advantage and remained perfect in singles on the season with her third victory – all of which have come in straight sets – in a 6-3, 6-1 win against Belmont’s Peyton Lee.

After dropping her first set against Belmont’s Somer Henry, a fellow First Team All-OVC recipient from last spring, Leder defeated Henry, 6-1, and secured the Govs’ third point of the afternoon following her 6-4 third-set win.

The Bruins trimmed their deficit to two after Topalovic fell in three sets to Anastasiya Zholdakova; however, Cheng secured the Govs’ first conference win of the season after winning her fifth match from the No. 6 singles court this season.

With the victory in hand, Torrealba fell in her first singles match in 42 days after dropping a narrow, three-set battle against the Bruins’ Gina Feistel.

Paladini-Jennings continued her outstanding senior campaign with her team-best seventh win of the season. After beginning the season at the No. 4 position, Paladini-Jennings has won five-straight matches since being elevated to the No. 3 line – a team-best mark.

With the win, the Governors now have won 10 of the last 11 against the Bruins and are 4-1 in their conference-opening match since 2017.

With their fifth-straight win, the APSU Govs have complied a winning streak of at least five matches in each of the last five seasons.

Results vs. Belmont

Doubles

Order of Finish: 1, 2*

Singles

Order of Finish: 5, 2, 4, 6*, 1, 3

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis



The Governors return home for their conference home opener against SIU Edwardsville on April 8th at the Governors Tennis Courts. The match begins at 1:00pm.

Following their match against the Cougars, the Govs host Eastern Illinois the following day.