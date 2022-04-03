Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf heads to Tunica, Mississippi for the inaugural Carpenter/Chaney Classic

Clarksville, TN – Back on the course for the first time since March 15th, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team travels to Tunica, MS, to take part in the Carpenter/Chaney Classic, April 4th-5th, co-hosted by UT Martin and Morehead State.

The Carpenter/Chaney Classic takes place on the Tunica National Course (Par/Length: 72 /7,240 yards) and is match play with 54 holes (36 holes Monday, 18 Tuesday).

The Field

Austin Peay, Belmont, Morehead State, Murray State, SIU Edwardsville, Tennessee State, Tennessee Tech, UT Martin

The Govs will compete in the inaugural event, named after Ohio Valley Conference head golf coaches Jerry Carpenter (UT Martin from 2002-20) and Dr. Rex Chaney (Morehead state from 1976-2014). That duo combined for five OVC championships and six coach of the year awards.



The first round is a split tee start on Monday at 8:00am with the second round to tee off at 1:00pm The third and final round tees off on Tuesday at 7:30am.



At the Carpenter/Chaney Classic, each team will play three matches with a winner’s and consolation bracket around round one.

First Round Matches

(rankings based on GolfStat team rankings)

#1 Tennessee Tech vs. #8 Tennessee State

#2 UT Martin vs. #7 Austin Peay

#3 Belmont vs. #6 Murray State

#4 Morehead State vs. #5 SIU Edwardsville

Governors Lineup

Inside The Lineup

In two tournaments during the spring season, Korte has registered a round average of 75.66. Korte led the APSU Govs with a 219 and a tie for 13th at the Sea Palms Invitational to open up the spring season before finishing 54th with a 235 score at the Southern Invitational.

In seven tournaments this season, Van Raden ranks second on the team with a round average of 74.00. Van Raden at the Southern Invitational, ranked fourth on the Govs with a 55th placed finish with a score of 238. Van Raden has played well in the second round of tournaments, posting a 73.57 round average.

Knisley is coming off a stellar performance at the Southern Invitational, March 14th-15th. Knisley led the Govs and finished tied for 35th with a score of 226. Knisley shot two-over during the first round before registering back-to-back scores of four over to conclude the tournament. In seven tournaments this season, Knisley has a round average of 74.81 with three rounds under par.

Competing in his first tournament of the spring season, Elkins is averaging a round score of 74.78 with two rounds under par. Elkins was a three-time region champion for Valwood School and a three-time state tournament qualifier at the Georgia Independent School Association State Championships

It will be the first spring tournament for Britt as the freshman played in three tournaments during the fall season. Britt in seven rounds had a round average of 73.57 including a stellar 71.50 average score during the second round of competition.

Rodriguez played in his first tournament of the spring season three weeks ago at the Southern Invitational. Rodriguez was second on the APSU Govs and finished tied for 49th overall with a score of 230. Including fall play, Rodriguez has a round average of 75.44 with nine of his seven rounds being counted.

About Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf

The Carpenter/Chaney Classic will be the third of five tournaments the Austin Peay State University men’s golf team has competed in during the 2022 season.

APSU added a one-day match play event against Western Kentucky, on April 20th at the Indian Hills Country Club in Bowling Green, KY.

At the Southern Invitational, March 14th-15th, the Govs finished 11th with a score of 927.

Austin Peay State University is ranked 250th in the latest GolfStat rankings.

