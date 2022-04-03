Manna Cafe Ministries Newsletter, April 2022

Clarksville, TN – Don’t miss Manna Cafe’s 12th birthday on Friday, May 6th at 7:00am at The Refuge (503 D Street, Clarksville).

We’ll kick the day off right with a big Southern breakfast, acoustic music, a guest speaker, and a donut wall! Seats are limited, so secure yours today at $25.00 per person or $45.00 per couple.

Grits & Gravy

A Recipe For Success

Written by Vicki York

Vanessa struggled with homelessness for several years and was a frequent guest at Manna Café’s emergency warming center the past couple of winters. During that time, Chef Eddie, who oversees Manna’s culinary internship program, has gotten to know her. Last December, he noticed she was a diligent worker, eager to help with warming center tasks.

One day, Vanessa used the ministry kitchen to make some potato salad. “I walked in and saw her making the salad,” says Eddie, “and she was smiling and happy and in her zone. So I asked her, ‘Do you like being in the kitchen?’ and she said, ‘Oh my gosh Eddie, I just love cooking!’ So Eddie invited her to become a culinary intern. Now Vanessa is training for employment in the restaurant industry, receiving a weekly stipend, and getting hands-on instruction in a vast array of cooking and catering skills.

When Eddie invited Vanessa to be an intern, she’d been drug-free for only a few weeks, but she’s now more than six months clean. Last November, she walked away from addiction. “I was living in a tent,” she tells me. “God told me not to do drugs anymore. My life is for Him now.”

As a new intern, “Vanessa immediately started cleaning,” says Eddie. “She did a great job, focusing on the details, even crevice-cleaning with a knife! She was willing to do what no one else wanted to do.” He asked her to make more of her potato salad. “It was a hit,” he says, “and then she made some chili, and it was a hit too.” He began to focus on building her confidence. “Now she’s having a blast — very willing to learn and try new things. She’s always one of the first to step up and jump in. At least twice a week she says, ‘I love my kitchen!’ I’m really proud of her.”

“I made the chili for tonight’s meal,” Vanessa tells me, smiling widely. “I love my job. Eddie’s teaching me skills. He gave me a second chance at life. I’m so grateful.”

About Manna Café Ministries

Manna Café Ministries is a faith-based organization devoted to meeting the needs of homeless and low-income families in Montgomery County. Each year, Manna Café provides food boxes and hot meals to 20,000 local residents.