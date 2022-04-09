Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball splits matches against Chattanooga

Atlanta, GA – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team split its final two matches at the GSU Diggin’ Duels, beating Chattanooga, 4-1, before falling to Tampa, 4-1, at the GSU Beach Volleyball Complex, Saturday.

Austin Peay (12-9) took an early lead over in-state rival Chattanooga (11-10), with Elizabeth Wheat and Karli Graham handily winning the No. 5 match in two sets. Caroline Waite and Janvier Buggs then pushed the APSU Govs advantage to 2-0, winning in two sets on the No. 5 line.

The extension match was the next to go final and the duo of Morgan Rutledge and Maggie Keenan picked up another win in three sets over Chattanooga’s Madelina Osband and Kaye Gresham.



The Mocs got their only point of the match on the No. 2 line, knocking off Brooke Moore and Mikayla Powell in a marathon match. After Moore and Powell won the first set, Chattanooga’s Neva Clark and Paige Gallentine won the second set, 30-28, before taking the third set, 15-12.



Leading 2-1, the Governors picked up the match-clinching point on the No. 1 line with Marlayna Bullington and Kelsey Mead winning in two sets to secure the match. With the match decided, Demi McInnis and Tegan Seyring picked up another point for Austin Peay State University when they won in two sets in the No. 2 match.



In its second match of the day, Austin Peay State University dropped a 4-1 decision to Tampa. Waite and Buggs picked up a two-set win in the No. 4 match, but the Spartans were able to claim all the other matches.

GSU Diggin’ Duels Day Two Results

Austin Peay def. Chattanooga, 4-1

1. Marlayna Bullington/Kelsey Mead def. Baylee Young/Gylian Finch (UTC) 21-19, 22-20

2. Neva Clark/Paige Gallentine (UTC) def. Brooke Moore/Mikayla Powell 14-21, 30-28, 15-12

3. Demi McInnis/Tegan Seyring def. Bailey Steger/Hanley Lomax (UTC) 24-22, 21-16

4. Caroline Waite/Janvier Buggs def. Joy Courtright/Vic Cerino (UTC) 21-17, 21-15

5. Elizabeth Wheat/Karli Graham def. Madi Morris/Julia Davis (UTC) 21-11, 21-15

6. Morgan Rutledge/Maggie Keenan def. Maddi Myers-Osband/Kaye Gresham (UTC) 21-19, 19-21, 15-11

Next Up For APSU Beach Volleyball

With its final regular-season road trip in the books, the Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team will host back-to-back tournaments, starting with the Govs Beach Bash, April 15th-16th, at the Govs Beach Volleyball Complex.

The APSU Govs then wrap up the regular season with four conference matches when they host the OVC Weekend at Austin Peay, April 22nd-23rd.

For news and updates on everything Governors beach volleyball, follow along on Twitter and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.