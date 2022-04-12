Austin Peay State University Summer Arts Camp to engage Children in Creative Experiences

Clarksville, TN – For the first time, the Community School of the Arts at Austin Peay State University (APSU) will offer a Summer Arts Camp experience in July for the area’s young aspiring artists.

Children ages 8-15 can pick from two identical day camps that will immerse the youngsters in drawing, painting, ceramics, movement, photography, and music.

Both camps – one the week of July 11th-15th and the second coming July 18th-22nd – will feature top-tier instruction from Austin Peay State University professors, alumni, and graduate students using the university’s state-of-the-art facilities and equipment.



“Lots of kids out there are really interested in art – or they haven’t been exposed to art but they’re interested – and want to learn more,” said Dawn Dickins, Community School of the Arts coordinator. “We wanted to expose them to a lot of different things and maybe something clicks for them.

“We want to give kids the opportunity to spend a whole week engaged in the arts, and I’m excited about the possibilities of what we can do,” she added. “It’s going to be fun.”

The camps will be from 9:00am to 5:00pm each day with drop-off and pick-up before and after camp. Each camp will be limited to 30 children, and the registration deadline is June 10. You can reserve your child’s spot or learn more at the Summer Arts Camp website.

Each camp costs $350.00, which covers lunches and snacks, and all art supplies, including clay, acrylic paints, charcoal, pencils, paper, and cyanotype supplies. And the campers will have access to the ceramics, art and dance studios at Austin Peay State University.

What to expect at Summer Arts Camp

Camp participants split into two age groups (8-11 years and 12-15 years), and each group will focus on age-appropriate activities and instruction. The younger group, for example, will learn the ukulele while the older group practices photography.

Everybody will learn ceramics, drawing, and painting. During their dance/movement instruction, they’ll practice rhythm, coordination, and memory.

At the end of each week, family members can come to camp to see their children participate in a mini-art exhibition and maybe even performance.

“We’re hoping to put up the work in the Art + Design building so the families can see the work,” Dickins said.

Austin Peay State University will cater each lunch and provide snacks each day. Campers also will have recreation time to play outdoor games such as scavenger hunts and kickball.

The camp will have five instructors and at least three camp assistants, all with completed background checks.

“We want to make sure that everyone stays safe and taken care of so parents don’t worry,” Dickins said. “We want the parents to know that their love is in good hands.”

The instructors are: