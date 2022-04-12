62.8 F
Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Fort Campbell announces Bastogne Avenue paving to start April 18th

By News Staff
101st Airborne Division - Fort Campbell, KYFort Campbell, KY – Road construction to repave Bastogne Avenue is scheduled to begin on April 18th, 2022. Bastogne Avenue will be closed from Screaming Eagle Boulevard to the intersection of 42nd Street and Indiana Avenue.

The tentative timeframe for project completion is 120 days. This timeframe is weather permitting and subject to change.

Drivers should plan extra travel time, and adhere to all traffic control devices, (i.e. traffic signs, traffic signals, detours, and barricades). Take adequate safety precautions in areas undergoing road construction.

Stay informed by using the free Digital Garrison app, the U.S. Army Fort Campbell website at https://home.army.mil/campbell, or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/fortcampbell.

