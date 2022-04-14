Nashville Sounds start fast in at Gwinnett Stripers

Lawrenceville, GA – The Sounds jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning and held the advantage throughout the night on their way to a 5-4 win on Thursday over Gwinnett at Coolray Field. Weston Wilson headlined the Nashville bats with a two-hit, two-RBI night.

David Dahl put Nashville on the board in the first inning, stroking a single into right to score Pablo Reyes from second base. Wilson followed and doubled home Brice Turang for the Sounds’ second run, and Dahl scored on a wild pitch a moment later. Corey Ray capped off the big first inning with a line drive RBI single to make it 4-0 Sounds.

With Nashville leading 4-2, Wilson gave Nashville some insurance. His ground ball up the middle scored Turang from second and gave the Sounds a three-run lead in the fifth.



Jason Alexander (W, 2-0) followed up his 5.0 scoreless innings last start with another winning performance. He allowed eight hits and three runs (3 ER) over 5.0 innings, striking out three Stripers while giving up one walk.



The Sounds bullpen put together another stellar outing, allowing one run over 4.0 innings. Connor Sadzeck, J.C. Mejía, and Thomas Jankins held Gwinnett without a hit over innings six through eight. Peter Strzelecki (S, 1) worked around a ninth-inning solo shot to strike out his final two batters for his first save.

Wilson led the Sounds with two hits while reaching base three times. Singleton finished with two RBI and a walk. Dahl’s homer was his first of the season.



Nashville goes for their third-straight win in game four of the six-game series tomorrow. Right-handed pitcher Josh Lindblom (1-0, 0-00) will pitch for the Sounds. Left-handed Braves prospect Kyle Muller (1-0, 2.79) is schedule to start for Gwinnett. First pitch is schedule for 6:05pm CT.

Post-Game Notes

Weston Wilson has a three-game hitting streak, going 6-for-11 (.545) in that span. He’s also 4-for-7 with two runs and three RBI in this series at Gwinnett.

Sounds relievers have allowed just two runs over 12.1 innings pitched at Gwinnett this week, including nine consecutive scoreless innings from the eighth inning on Tuesday until the ninth inning tonight.

With tonight’s win, manager Rick Sweet is tied for ninth among all-time winningest minor league managers. His 2,107th victory ties him with Jack Dunn. Dunn managed from 1905-28, mostly with the Baltimore Orioles of the International League.

Jason Alexander has won his first two starts of the season for the first time in his professional career.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all home games in 2022. For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.