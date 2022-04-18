Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis travels to Tennessee Tech

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team kicks off the final week of the Ohio Valley Conference regular season with a Tuesday 2:00pm match against Tennessee Tech at the Tech Tennis Courts in Cookeville, Tennessee.

The Governors (5-7, 1-1 OVC) defeated Eastern Illinois in their most recent OVC match, April 9th, in which the Govs claimed the doubles point before winning five of six singles matches for their first conference win of the season.

Sophomore Frederic Schlossmann and Senior Anton Damberg highlight the Govs’ doubles lineup entering the final week of the regular season, as the two-time OVC Men’s Tennis Doubles Team of the Week lead all APSU pairings with a 6-2 record while exclusively playing the No. 1 position this season. The pair has won a team-best three-straight matches.



The Govs’ freshman pairing of Giovanni Becchis and Tom Bolton follow Schlossmann and Damberg with a quartet of wins this season from the No. 2 and No. 3 position.



In addition to leading the APSU Govs in doubles wins, Schlossmann and Damberg also lead the Govs with five singles victories.

After winning his first-career OVC Men’s Tennis Player of the Week award, on February 15th, Damberg enters Tuesday’s match one singles win from setting a career-high mark. The Gagnef, Sweden native has won two of his last three singles matches, including a comeback victory in the Govs’ match against Eastern Illinois.



The reigning OVC Men’s Tennis Player of the Week, all Schlossmann’s wins have come from the No. 1 singles where he has won two of his last three matches this season, including two-straight wins in OVC play.

Tennessee Tech (5-11, 2-0 OVC) has won two of its last three matches and is coming off a 6-1 victory against UAB, Friday, in their nonconference finale.

The Golden Eagles return all seven players from their 2021 team that won the OVC Regular Season Championship, including Mika Berghaus, who leads TTU with six singles and five doubles wins this season.

About the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles

2022 Record: 5-11, 2-0 OVC

2021 Record: 10-6, 5-0 OVC

2021 Season Result: After winning the 2021 OVC Regular Season Championship, the Golden Eagles advanced to the championship match of the OVC Tournament after defeating the Govs, 4-1, in the semifinals. However, TTU had its season end in the title match against No. 2 Belmont after falling to the Bruins, 4-3 after having just five eligible players due to COVID-19 protocols.

Returners/Newcomers: 7/0

All-Time Series (Since 2005): 16-2 TTU

Last Meeting: The Governors dropped a 4-1 decision against Tennessee Tech in the semifinals of the 2021 Ohio Valley Conference Championship, April 24th.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis



The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team concludes its regular season against Tennessee State with a Friday 2:00pm match at the Governors Tennis Courts for Senior Day. Prior to the match, the Govs will recognize both its seniors in Damberg and Oliver Andersson.