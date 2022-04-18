Clarksville Parks and Recreation’s Movies in the Park returns May 28th with Encanto

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department announces the return of Movies in the Park, presented by Kyrstin Frate of Keller Williams Realty. The popular event series is set to feature a movie each month at dusk from May through September.

The event will alternate between Liberty Park Amphitheater and Heritage Park Softball Field throughout the season.

Tiffany Perkins, Event Planning Specialist with the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department, said the movies are bigger than ever this year.

“We were very intentional with our movie selection,” Perkins said. “They’re all family-friendly and we have left a spot open for our viewers to choose. We encourage everyone to follow our Facebook event page for the most up-to-date information about Movies in the Park and to cast your vote later this year.”

The event schedule is as follows:

May 28th – Encanto at Liberty Park

June 11th – Cruella at Heritage Park

July 23rd – Viewers’ Choice at Liberty Park

August 20th – Ralph Breaks the Internet at Liberty Park

September 24th – Coco at Heritage Park (in Spanish)

Pre-show activities include live music, performances, giveaways, and more. Food trucks will also be on-site for each event date.

Additional sponsors of Movies in the Park are Geico, Altra Federal Credit Union, and Blue Cord Realty.

For more, visit ClarksvilleParksRec.com

About the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department

Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department provides a variety of indoor/outdoor programs, facilities, nature activities and entertainment events for people living in Clarksville, Montgomery County and Fort Campbell. These free or reasonably priced, year-round experiences help residents enhance their health, wellness, and social engagement — resulting in a stronger, better community.

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department offers a wide variety of recreational facilities and activities for all ages, maintains more than 700 acres of parks and facilities, provides 22 park facilities that offer a variety of amenities, including playgrounds, picnic areas, walking trails and pavilions or picnic shelters and maintains three community centers with year-round programming for youth, adults and seniors, as well as four public swimming pools

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is located at 102 Public Square, Clarksville.

To learn more call 931.645.7476.