Clarksville, TN – Former Ward 9 Clarksville City Councilman Jeff Henley endorses Neil Stauffer for District Attorney, stating:

I am very pleased to offer my complete endorsement of Republican Neil Stauffer in his campaign to be our next District Attorney in the 19th Judicial District, which covers Montgomery County and Robertson County.

Neil Stauffer’s conservative values, legal acumen, and management expertise distinguish him as the right choice for District Attorney. His wealth of knowledge and experience guarantees that he will do an outstanding job enacting his action plan to enhance the DA’s office and make us safer.

Neil Stauffer’s time in the courtroom as an Army Judge Advocate and his talented work in civilian practice clearly set him apart as the most qualified candidate for District Attorney. In his service as Senior Prosecutor for the 101st Airborne Division, Neil successfully prosecuted the Division’s most serious, complex crimes while also training a team of prosecutors to tackle all types of criminal cases.



Based on my past personal experience as a City Councilman, Neil provides top-notch legal counsel to the City of Clarksville in his position as Assistant City Attorney. I have no doubt that Neil will perform at the highest levels as our next District Attorney, making certain that victims are protected, and justice is sought in every case.



By enacting his action plan, Neil Stauffer will see to it that the DA’s office is tough when holding offenders accountable and smart when preventing offenses. As District Attorney, Neil will equip the office’s personnel with the specialized training and resources they need to fight crime effectively and work with our state legislators to secure funding for more prosecutors and investigators.



Neil will also work to increase the office’s involvement in our communities, especially by creating a modern website to keep the public informed about crime and how to prevent and report it. Overall, Neil’s tough, smart approach will ensure that crime rates shrink as our communities grow.



Please join me in voting for Neil Stauffer to be the next District Attorney in the 19th Judicial District. Early voting continues through April 28th, and Election Day is Tuesday, May 3rd.



Sincerely,



Jeff Henley

Former City Councilman, Ward 9