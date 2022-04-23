APSU Track and Field has Impressive Performances at Kentucky Invitational

Lexington, KY – It was an impressive two-day performance for the Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team against stiff competition at the Kentucky Invitational.

The APSU Govs tallied eight top-five finishes in Lexington, Kentucky with two performances landing in the APSU Track and Field records books. Along with the record marks set the past two days, the Govs rattled off multiple season-best times and marks.

Junior Kenisha Phillips provided the top performance of the weekend for the Govs, placing fourth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 52.69 to put herself into the record books. The time was the second-fastest 400m dash time in school history and with the mark, placed herself within the Top 15 in the NCAA East Region.



On day one of the Kentucky Invitational, Phillips ran a season-best time of 23.61 in the 200-meter dash to finish sixth, marking the first time this season she has lost a 200m event.



Continuing the impressive performances on the track, senior Sara Martin ran a career-best time of 4:50.52 in the 1500-meter to finish 13th out of 43 runners. Her time is the fastest by a Gov this season and ranks in the top 20 in the Ohio Valley Conference.



In the field the APSU Govs saw another record book outing from junior Karlijn Schouten, posting a mark of 4.08 meters in the pole vault to finish second. The 4.08-meter mark is tied for the fourth-highest mark in school history and the highest mark in the OVC. At 4.08 meters, Schouten currently has the 29th highest mark in the NCAA East region.



Austin Peay State University also saw an impressive showing from seniors Kori McDaniel and Jacklyn Verseman. Each senior finished in the top five in the shot put with McDaniel finishing fourth at 12.75 meters while Verseman finished fifth at 12.42 meters. Rounding out performances in the field, senior Denia Hill-Tate finished third in the high jump with a mark of 1.66 meters.

Field

Hammer Throw

McDaniel finished ninth with a mark of 42.50 meters.

Discus Throw

Jackie Verseman finished fourth with a throw of 40.91 meters.

Hurdles

400-meter hurdles

Freshman Madi Wallace finished sixth in the event with a season-best time of 1:06.73.

100-meter hurdles

Senior Lennex Walker qualified for the event final with a season-best time of 14.19.

Walker finished seventh in the final with a time of 14.32.

Relay

4×100-meter relay

APSU’s team consisted of Lennex Walker, Kyra Wilder, Tiyanna Johnson, and Kenisha Phillips.

Finished third with a season-best time of 46.72.

The Govs finished behind Southeastern Conference (SEC) power Kentucky and OVC rival Murray State.

4×400-meter relay

APSU’s team consisted of Kyra Wilder, Sydney Hartoin, Mikaela Smith, and Kenisha Phillips.

Ran a time of 3:49.48 to finish fourth.

Finished behind both Kentucky teams and Murray State.

Next Up For APSU Track and Field

The Austin Peay State University track and field team concludes the regular season, April 29th-30th in Nashville at the Music City Challenge, hosted by Vanderbilt University. Austin Peay then sets its sights on the OVC Championships in Murray, Kentucky, May 11th-13.th