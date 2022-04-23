Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf heads to OVC Championships

Clarksville, TN – Looking to capture its eighth conference title the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team heads to Cape Girardeau, Missouri for the 2022 Ohio Valley Conference Championship, April 24th-27th.

The tournament will take place on the Dalhousie Golf Club course which is a par 72 with a length of 7,154 yards.

Live Scoring

The Field

(Golfstat national rankings)

Austin Peay (236), Belmont (185), Eastern Illinois (289), Morehead State (202), Murray State (241), SIU Edwardsville (228), Tennessee State (286), Tennessee Tech (169), UT Martin (183)

This year’s OVC Championships will include three rounds of stroke play followed by the top four teams advancing to Match Play on the final day. It’s the first time Match Play has been used to determine the OVC champion. It will also be the first time the OVC Championship has been held in the state of Missouri. Each team will have a practice round on Saturday and tee off on Sunday morning at 8:00am.



Dalhousie Golf Club is a Jack Nicklaus-designed course that has hosted numerous championships. The course has also been ranked the No.1 course in Missouri by Golf Digest multiple times. It will be the 60th and final time Austin Peay competes in the OVC Championships. The Govs look to secure their eighth OVC title and the first since 2012-13. Last season APSU finished seventh at the event with a team score of 898.

The Govs Lineup

Inside The APSU Lineup

Chase Korte:

Korte has competed in seven of the nine tournaments this season, posting a round average of 74.43 with seven rounds under par. Last weekend at the MU Tiger Invitational, Korte finished tied for 28th with a score of 220.

Adam Van Raden:

Van Raden has a team-low round average of 73.88 in eight tournaments this season. Van Raden has registered eight rounds under par and has a round average of 73.75 in the final round of competition. In the Govs last tournament at the MU Tiger Invitational, Van Randen finished tied for 24th.

Micah Knisley:

Knisley has been the APSU Govs top individual scorer in two of the three tournaments not involving match play. Knisley has a round average of 74.42 and has had five rounds under par this season. At the MU Tiger Invitational, Knisley led the Govs, finishing tied for 15th with a score of 215.

Reece Britt:

In four tournaments this season, Britt has a round average of 74.70 highlighted by a 73.50 average during the first round of competition.

Payne Elkins:

Elkins has played 12 rounds this season, nine of which have counted for Austin Peay State University. Elkins has a round average of 74.33 with four rounds under par. Last weekend at the MU Tiger Invitational, Elkins finished tied for 24th and tallied one eagle during the final round of competition.

Follow The APSU Govs

