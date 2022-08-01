Clarksville Police Department reports Vehicle Crash with Injuries on Madison Street Near Hillcrest Drive

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is working a vehicle crash with injuries that occurred at approximately 2:28pm on Madison Street near Hillcrest Drive.

The crash involved a vehicle and a motorcycle and Madison Street is completely shut down. Eastbound traffic is being diverted onto Hillcrest and Westbound traffic is being diverted onto Clearview Drive.

The status of the injuries is unknown at this time.



CPD is asking motorists to avoid the area and find a different route until the scene can be cleared.



There is no other information available for release at this time.