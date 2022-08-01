Clarksville Police Department holds Promotion Ceremony at Freedom Point

Clarksville, TN – On Monday, August 1st, 2022, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) held a promotion ceremony at Freedom Point located in Liberty Park.

The following officers were promoted to the rank of Sergeant, Officers Maurice Nesbitt, Heather Hill, Gary Mefford, and Detective Sean Walden.

Sgt. Nesbitt has been with the Clarksville Police Department since December 2009 and has served as a Field Training Officer, Agent, and Training Officer.

Sgt. Hill has been with the Clarksville Police Department since October 2006 and has served as a Field Training Officer.



Sgt. Walden has been with the Clarksville Police Department since May 2011 and has served as a detective in the Special Victims Unit.



Sgt. Mefford has been with the Clarksville Police Department since May 2012 and has served as a Field Training Officer and K-9 officer.



Sydney Tate was promoted to Dispatch Supervisor, she has been with the Clarksville Police Department since July 2019.



Additionally, the Clarksville Police Department recognized officers Joshua Billotte and Jamal Alquzweeni for their promotion to Detective. They have all accepted the challenges ahead of them, and continue to serve the citizens of Clarksville with the utmost professionalism.