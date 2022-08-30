Roxy Regional Theatre celebrates 40 Years of Live Professional Theatre with GALA 40, September 30th

Clarksville, TN – The Roxy Regional Theatre is proud to be entering its 40th Anniversary Season of presenting professional live theatre here on the corner of Franklin Street and First Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville, and we invite you to celebrate with us at GALA 40 on Friday, September 30th, 2022.

Join us inside the lobby of the Roxy Regional Theatre at 6:00pm for select appetizers and a signature cocktail by MB Roland Distillery. At the same time, you place your bids in our silent auction of diverse and original artwork and specialty gift baskets.

Dinner will be served across the street at Edward’s Steakhouse at 6:30pm, featuring a savory menu — Beef Tenderloin, Smashed Potatoes, Haricots Verts, Seasonal Salad, and, for dessert, Dulce de Leche Cheesecake, compliments of B’s Cheesecakes — with wine by Bill’s Package Store. (Please contact the box office for the vegetarian entree substitute, Penne Rosa.)



At 8:00pm, show your support for the Roxy Regional Theatre — and snag some amazing art in the process — as the event moves back inside the theatre for our live auction featuring auctioneer Sammy Stuard.



Capping off the evening, this year’s entertainment includes selections from our 40th Anniversary Season!



Tickets to GALA 40 are $150.00 (Standard Level) and $225.00 (Premier Level). Premier Level tickets include additional perks such as premier seating (as available), limited-edition 40th Anniversary Season note cards, and a Roxy plaque by Clarksville Foundry. Premier Level tables (seating ten) are $2,000 and include a complimentary bottle of champagne. (Please contact the box office for the Premier Level table discount.)



Reservations may be made online via the button below, by phone at 931.645.7699 or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday). Please RSVP by Tuesday, September 13th.



The Roxy Regional Theatre hopes you will join them for an unforgettable evening of fabulous food, fine art and award-winning musical theatre. Thank you, Clarksville, for 40 amazing years!!

Buy Tickets

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org