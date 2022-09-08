Clarksville’s Riverfest returns September 9th-10th

Clarksville, TN – The 33rd annual Riverfest Festival put on by the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department takes place Friday, September 9th from 5:00pm until 11:00pm and Saturday, September 10th from 11:00am to 11:00pm.

Riverfest takes place along the banks of the Cumberland River at McGregor Park.

Come out and celebrate the cultural diversity of Clarksville through music, local eats, drinks, shopping, and recreational activities for the entire family.

Riverfest is Clarksville’s longest-running community festival and brings more than 30,000 people to the banks of the Cumberland River. Admission and entertainment at the festival are free and open to the public.



McGregor Park is located at 640 North Riverside Drive.

Dragon Boat Race

Dragon Boat Races will be at Riverfest on Saturday, September 10th. The 46ft-long dragon boats hold 20 paddlers, 1 drummer, and 1 steerer (provided)!

Two dragon boats will be going out each hour to mock race a 200-meter stretch of the Cumberland River in front of Riverfest! Heats will happen at 11:00am, 12:00pm, 2:00pm, 3:00pm, 4:00pm and 5:00pm with a break at 1:00pm for the cardboard boat regatta.

Cardboard Boat Regatta

The traditional Riverfest Cardboard Boat Regatta is back and will be held on Saturday, September 10th, 2022 at the McGregor Park Boat Ramp on the Cumberland River. Between the Dragon Boat Race heats, participants will race their boats for 100 yards to compete for the fastest time in each division.

This event is just as much fun to watch as it is to race.

Check-In begins at 11:30am with the races starting at 1:00pm.

F2CON

F2CON, powered by CDE Lightband, is back and better than ever for its third year! Mark your calendars to join us over Riverfest weekend for two glorious days of intense competition, casual gaming, and fun for all ages. With CDE Lightband’s super-fast gigabit internet so you won’t have to worry about lag as you battle your way to the main stage!

F2CON is stocked full of entertainment from retro games to live streaming competitions. With 2 days of tournaments for all skill levels, fun activities, and vendors; there is truly something for everyone.

F2CON will feature 14 tournaments with a $10,000 pot bonus across various titles like Dragon Ball FighterZ, Street Fighter V, Super Bros SMASH Ultimate, and more.

We have something for the casual competitor too! Jump in on open-play events like Fortnite, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate 2v2, and Rocket League!

F2Con will be held at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center, located at 8 Champion’s Way, on September 9th and 10th.

Music Lineup

Friday, September 9th, 2022

Bud Light Seltzer Stage

Time Performer 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. Lillicat 6:15 – 7:15 p.m. Herchel Bailey 7:45 – 9:00 p.m. Choir of Water 9:30 – 11:00 p.m. The Entice Band

Friday, September 9th, 2022

Blue Cord Realty Stage

Time Performer 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. J.D. Shelburne 6:15 – 7:15 p.m. Awaken 7:45 – 9:00 p.m. Tina Brown 9:30 – 11:00 p.m. Consumed by Fire

Saturday, September 10th, 2022

Bud Light Seltzer Stage

Time Performer 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. Michael Rix (Ricks) 12:30 – 1:00 p.m. Can’t Relate 1:15 – 1:45 p.m. TBD 2:00 – 2:45 p.m. Jason Lee McKinney 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. Friday Night Rush 4:15 – 5:15 p.m. Britt Dignan 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. Kodigoz 6:45 – 7:45 p.m. Stray Nova 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. Ivey 9:30 – 11:00 p.m. Generation Radio

Saturday, September 10th, 2022

Blue Cord Realty Stage

Time Performer 11:00 – 11:30 a.m. Clarksville Adult Colorguard 11:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. Natalie’s Dance Network 12:30 – 1:00 p.m. Cast & Crown 1:15 – 2:00 p.m. Ainsley Costello 2:15 – 3:00 p.m. Teresa Guidry 3:15 – 4:15 p.m. The Clarksville Nu Stirrers 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. Harold Dawson 5:45 – 6:45 p.m. Odiss Kohn 7:00 – 8:00 p.m. A Gypsy Soul 8:15 – 9:15 p.m. DJ Pryor 9:30 – 11:00 p.m. Texas Hill

About Riverfest

Riverfest is all about bringing the Clarksville community together and building comradery between neighbors. We create an atmosphere that celebrates and showcases the cultural diversity of our city through music, local eats, drinks, shopping, and recreational activities for the entire family.

For more information visit www.clarksvilleriverfest.com