16th annual Frolic on Franklin to be held Saturday, September 17th

Clarksville, TN – Historic Downtown Clarksville is gearing up for the 16th annual Frolic on Franklin: A Celebration of the Arts which will be held on Saturday, September 17th, 2022 from 8:30am to 3:30pm.

Coordinated by the Roxy Regional Theatre, this free event will showcase the works of over two dozen artists, staged entertainment and art demonstrations — all along the 100 block of Franklin Street.

A variety of original fine art, as well as handmade crafts, will be on display including paintings and photography, jewelry, clay garden items, woodwork, purses and scarves, pottery, candles, jewelry, woven and knitted items, and seasonal gifts. Items will be for sale with prices ranging from $2.00 to $500.00.

A crowd favorite is seeing, and often participating in, artists’ demonstrations. Several booths will offer the opportunity to learn techniques directly from the artists throughout the day.

This year’s vendor lineup includes the following:

Art by Donald Groves and Kris Lee

Photography / Oil Paintings

CECA

Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts at APSU

Cilla’s Jewelry

Handcrafted Birthstone and Chainmaille Jewelry

D.C.Thomas

Paintings / Art Prints / Handmade Jewelry / Wall Art Decor / Textile Art

Denim Sass

Custom Jean Jackets from Upcycled Materials / Needle-Felted Creatures

Downtown Artists Cooperative

Ceramics / Jewelry / Wooden Items and More

Feed & Dwell

Watercolor Paintings / Learning Cards and Matching Games

Grain & Honey Bake Shop

Baked Goods / Acrylic Canvas Paintings / Prints

John Sharp Art

Photorealistic Paintings / Limited Edition Prints

K.C. Creations

Acrylic Paintings / Mixed Media Art / Resin Accents

Keesa

Original Art Prints and Figures

KnightArt5

Small Sculptures / Prints / Paintings

Laetitia

Hand Woven Jewelry / Bracelets / Necklaces / Pendants

Ma Moore’s – It’s a Family Thing

Pictures / Door Hangers / Home Decor / Porch Leaners

Made by Adelaide

Gold-Filled and Sterling Silver Jewelry

Martin Freeman

Charcoal Drawings / Paintings / Prints

Maylee Baby

Soy Wax Candles / Wax Melts / Car Fresheners

Peaceful Town Art

Acrylic Paintings on Canvas / Woodwork Pieces

The Picklepot

Sterling Silver and Steampunk Jewelry

Soaps by Suzanne

Handcrafted Decorative Soaps

Swirlz Art Studio

Painting Demonstrations

tailfeather + co

Handcrafted Sustainable Goods

Twisted Creations

Handmade Bears / Tutus / Jewelry

In addition to artist booths, a performance area located on the corner of Franklin Street and First Street will feature live entertainment throughout the day, including the Cumberland Winds Jazz Project (9:00am – 10:00am), Red River Breeze (10:30am – 11:30am) and the Stuart Bonnington Trio (noon – 1:00pm).

Sponsors of Frolic on Franklin include Fortera Credit Union, Richview Family Dentistry, Clarksville/Montgomery County Arts & Heritage Development Council, F&M Bank, Legends Bank, Planters Bank and the Roxy Regional Theatre.

Shops and restaurants throughout the downtown district will be open their regular Saturday hours. The Downtown Market is also open at Public Square until 1:00pm.

For more information about Frolic on Franklin, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org/frolic.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville. For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org.