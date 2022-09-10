16th annual Frolic on Franklin to be held Saturday, September 17th

Clarksville, TN – Historic Downtown Clarksville is gearing up for the 16th annual Frolic on Franklin: A Celebration of the Arts which will be held on Saturday, September 17th, 2022 from 8:30am to 3:30pm.
Coordinated by the Roxy Regional Theatre, this free event will showcase the works of over two dozen artists, staged entertainment and art demonstrations — all along the 100 block of Franklin Street.
A variety of original fine art, as well as handmade crafts, will be on display including paintings and photography, jewelry, clay garden items, woodwork, purses and scarves, pottery, candles, jewelry, woven and knitted items, and seasonal gifts. Items will be for sale with prices ranging from $2.00 to $500.00.
A crowd favorite is seeing, and often participating in, artists’ demonstrations. Several booths will offer the opportunity to learn techniques directly from the artists throughout the day.
This year’s vendor lineup includes the following:
Art by Donald Groves and Kris Lee
Photography / Oil Paintings
CECA
Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts at APSU
Cilla’s Jewelry
Handcrafted Birthstone and Chainmaille Jewelry
D.C.Thomas
Paintings / Art Prints / Handmade Jewelry / Wall Art Decor / Textile Art
Denim Sass
Custom Jean Jackets from Upcycled Materials / Needle-Felted Creatures
Downtown Artists Cooperative
Ceramics / Jewelry / Wooden Items and More
Feed & Dwell
Watercolor Paintings / Learning Cards and Matching Games
Grain & Honey Bake Shop
Baked Goods / Acrylic Canvas Paintings / Prints
John Sharp Art
Photorealistic Paintings / Limited Edition Prints
K.C. Creations
Acrylic Paintings / Mixed Media Art / Resin Accents
Keesa
Original Art Prints and Figures
KnightArt5
Small Sculptures / Prints / Paintings
Laetitia
Hand Woven Jewelry / Bracelets / Necklaces / Pendants
Ma Moore’s – It’s a Family Thing
Pictures / Door Hangers / Home Decor / Porch Leaners
Made by Adelaide
Gold-Filled and Sterling Silver Jewelry
Martin Freeman
Charcoal Drawings / Paintings / Prints
Maylee Baby
Soy Wax Candles / Wax Melts / Car Fresheners
Peaceful Town Art
Acrylic Paintings on Canvas / Woodwork Pieces
The Picklepot
Sterling Silver and Steampunk Jewelry
Soaps by Suzanne
Handcrafted Decorative Soaps
Swirlz Art Studio
Painting Demonstrations
tailfeather + co
Handcrafted Sustainable Goods
Twisted Creations
Handmade Bears / Tutus / Jewelry
In addition to artist booths, a performance area located on the corner of Franklin Street and First Street will feature live entertainment throughout the day, including the Cumberland Winds Jazz Project (9:00am – 10:00am), Red River Breeze (10:30am – 11:30am) and the Stuart Bonnington Trio (noon – 1:00pm).
Sponsors of Frolic on Franklin include Fortera Credit Union, Richview Family Dentistry, Clarksville/Montgomery County Arts & Heritage Development Council, F&M Bank, Legends Bank, Planters Bank and the Roxy Regional Theatre.
Shops and restaurants throughout the downtown district will be open their regular Saturday hours. The Downtown Market is also open at Public Square until 1:00pm.
For more information about Frolic on Franklin, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org/frolic.
