Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis hosts APSU Fall Tournament this weekend

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis opens its season with the annual APSU Fall Tournament, Friday-Sunday, at the Governors Tennis Courts and Swan Lake Tennis Courts.

The Governors welcome Western Kentucky, Chattanooga, Alabama-Birmingham, UT Martin, and Murray State to Clarksville for the three-day, round-robin event.

The Govs faced Western Kentucky and Murray State in the spring, defeating WKU and splitting its pair of meetings against the Racers, with the latter being a 4-3 APSU victory in the Ohio Valley Conference Women’s Tennis Championship semifinals



The Govs last faced Chattanooga in their 2020 spring opener and UAB in the 2017 APSU Fall Tournament.



Austin Peay State University’s five freshmen – Sophia Baranov, Asia Fontana, Melody Hefti, Lucy Lascheck, and Ayden Kujawa – will make their collegiate debuts over the weekend.



In addition to their five freshmen, the APSU Govs’ roster features a trio of returners in redshirt junior Jana Leder and sophomores Denise Torrealba and Yu-Hua Cheng. Leder and Torrealba were First Team All-OVC selections in the spring, while Cheng tied for a team-best 11 singles wins.



After 10 seasons as an assistant and associate head coach at APSU, Maria Sorbello Morrison makes her head coaching debut Friday. Sorbello Morrison was named the 15th head women’s tennis coach in program history, on June 28th.

APSU Fall Tournament Schedule

Friday

1:00pm – Austin Peay vs. Western Kentucky

1:00pm – Chattanooga vs. UT Martin

1:00pm – Murray State vs. Alabama-Birmingham (Swan Lake Tennis Courts)

Saturday

9:00am – Austin Peay vs. Alabama-Birmingham

9:00am – Murray State vs. UT Martin

9:00am – Chattanooga vs. Western Kentucky (Swan Lake Tennis Courts)

Lunch

1:30pm – Austin Peay vs. Murray State

1:30pm – Chattanooga vs. Alabama-Birmingham

1:30pm – UT Martin vs. Western Kentucky (Swan Lake Tennis Courts)

Sunday

9:00am – Austin Peay vs. Chattanooga

9:00am – Murray State vs, Western Kentucky

9:00am – UT Martin vs. Alabama-Birmingham (Swan Lake Tennis Courts)

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis



After its home tournament, the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team travels to Conway, Arkansas for the UCA Fall Tournament, September 23rd-24th.