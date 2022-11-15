45 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Clarksville Police Department reports Shooting on Pine Mountain Road, Road Closed

Clarksville Police Department responds to a shooting in the Pine Mountain Road area.
Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) has responded to the area of Pine Mountain Road and Woodbridge Drive for a shooting that has already occurred. The call came out at approximately 12:36pm.

A short time later, a vehicle arrived at Tennova Healthcare with a gunshot victim who was being flown to Nashville by a life-flight helicopter and their status is unknown at this time.

Investigators are present and processing the scene for evidence. Pine Mountain Road is currently shut down near the intersection of Woodbridge Drive and motorists are advised to find an alternate route.


Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 911 immediately.

This is an ongoing investigation and no other information is available for release at this time.

