Red River Breeze perform ‘Tis the Season! holiday concert at Roxy Regional Theatre Sunday, December 11th

Clarksville, TN – In what has become an annual holiday tradition, Clarksville’s own acoustic Celtic band is bringing their unique brand of Christmas cheer to the Roxy Regional Theatre at the corner of Franklin and First in historic Downtown Clarksville for the seventh year.
Performing traditional holiday tunes and carols with a Celtic flair, Red River Breeze will present ‘Tis the Season! at the Roxy Regional Theatre on Sunday, December 11th, at 2:00pm.
Tickets are already going quickly for this much-anticipated follow-up to the group’s previous concerts at the Roxy, which have consistently sold out.
Red River Breeze is an acoustic instrumental group playing traditional Celtic, Renaissance, Old-Time and World music. The band, which has been in existence for over twenty years, has five albums to their name: Friday Night Favorites, Morgan’s Song, The Wren at the Window, The Bird Whisperer and The Babe of Bethlehem.
The concert will run approximately two hours with a brief intermission. Copies of the band’s recordings will be available for purchase during intermission and following the performance.
Tickets are $15.00 and may be purchased online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the Roxy Regional Theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to the performance).
Health And Safety Precautions
While not required in the 40th Anniversary Season, we welcome and encourage masks for all patrons and visitors. The Roxy Regional Theatre reserves the right to change this COVID-19 policy at any time and will communicate any necessary changes electronically or in person.
About the Roxy Regional Theatre
The Roxy Regional Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.