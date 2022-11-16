APSU Men’s Basketball hits the road to take on South Florida

Austin Peay (1-2) at South Florida (0-3)

Thursday, November 17th, 2022 | 6:00pm CT

Tampa, FL | Yuengling Center

Clarksville, TN – Following a 24-point home win Monday, Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball travels to The Sunshine State for its next three games, starting Thursday against South Florida as part of the Greenlight Sunshine Slam, presented by Discount Tire.

The tip-off is set for 6:00pm CT.

The game is televised online on ESPN+. Updates are also available on the official Austin Peay State University men’s basketball Twitter account (@GovsMBB).

Broadcast Information

Greenlight Sunshine Slam, presented by Discount Tire



TV (Internet): ESPN+

TV Talent: Ryan Urquhart (play-by-play), Mike O’Donnell (analyst)

Live Stats: LetsGoPeay.com

Twitter Updates: @GovsMBB

Series Information

Meeting: Fifth

Series Record: 0-4 (L4)

Last Meeting: South Florida 60, Austin Peay 51 (12/14/2021; at South Florida)

Last Austin Peay home win: N/A

Last Austin Peay road win: N/A

Last meeting at Austin Peay: N/A

Last meeting at South Florida: South Florida 60, Austin Peay 51 (12/14/21)

First meeting: South Florida 88, Austin Peay 83 (Nov. 30, 1982; at South Florida)

About Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball



The Governors are coming off a 98-74 win over Milligan, Monday, in their home opener inside the Winfield Dunn Center.

Shon Robinson tallied career-highs in points (27), field goals (10), field goal attempts (16), free throws (7), free throw attempts (13), and steals (6), and Austin Peay State University totaled 12 dunks.

The Governors, who have won four of their last five games in the Dunn Center, were victorious in their seventh-straight home opener.

All 11 of Sean Durugordon’s points in the contest came in the first 20 minutes. Ten of Caleb Stone-Carrawell’s 12 points came in the first half.

Robinson pulled down nine rebounds, narrowly missing out on his second-career double-double. He tied a career-high with five assists.

Austin Peay State University shot 53.5 percent (38-of-71) overall. The Governors were 42.9 percent (6-of-14) from distance in the second stanza and 40.7 percent (11-of-27) overall.

The APSU Governors turned 24 Buffaloes’ miscues into 31 points and held edges in bench points (40-34), points in the paint (48-30), and second chance points (17-14). Austin Peay State University outrebounded Milligan 43-37, including 14-10 on the offensive glass.



Robinson has scored in double figures in his first three games for Austin Peay, averaging a team-high 17.0 points per contest.



Thursday marks the first of six games this season for the Governors in Florida. Austin Peay State University plays at South Florida on November 17th, against Albany and Bucknell or Presbyterian on November 21st and 22nd, respectively, at Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, at North Florida on December 31st, at Stetson on February 22nd, and at Florida Gulf Coast on February 24th.



The Governors face the Bulls, Great Danes, and Bison or Blue Hose as part of the Greenlight Sunshine Slam, presented by Discount Tire.



Austin Peay State University has recorded 16 dunks in its first three games, including 12 in the 98-74 win over Milligan.



The Governors have averaged just 7.5 turnovers in their last two games. Austin Peay State University recorded just seven miscues at Purdue and eight versus Milligan.



Carlos Paez is one of nine players in program history to have over 300 career assists and 600 career points.



Paez ranks eighth in program history in assists (323) and needs 14 to pass Nick Stapleton for seventh.



The Governors have won six-straight games when holding opponents under 60 points.

About the South Florida Bulls



Over the past five seasons, APSU is 71-18 when holding a halftime lead.Since the 2010-11 season, the Governors have compiled an overall record of 151-81 when scoring 70 or more points.Austin Peay State University has made at least one 3-pointer in 640 straight games. The last time the Governors did not make a trey was on February 18th, 2002 against Morehead State.James’ squad ranks third in the ASUN Conference and 68th nationally in steals per game (9.7). Austin Peay State University is fourth in the league in turnover margin (5.7) and fifth in 3-point percentage defense (.297).Robinson leads the ASUN in free throw attempts and free throws and is 22nd (23) and 45th (15) in the country, respectively.Two Governors face a prep teammate Thursday when Austin Peay State University travels to South Florida.Durugordon (G, R-So.) and Elijah Hutchins-Everett (C, So.), and South Florida’s Russel Tchewa (C, Jr.) attended Putnam Science Academy (Conn.).

The South Florida Bulls are coming off a 68-67 loss at home to Stetson on Monday. Tyler Harris scored all 15 of his points in the game in the second half in defeat. Jamir Chaplin also scored 15.

The Bulls are looking to avoid their first 0-4 start to a season since 2015-16.

Chaplin ranks second on the team in scoring (10.3 ppg) and has reached double-digits in back-to-back games. Keyshawn Bryant leads South Florida in scoring (11.3 ppg) and eclipsed 1,000-career points in a November 11th loss at then-No. 15/15 Auburn. Harris is also averaging 10.3 points per game.

The Bulls rank fifth in the American Athletic Conference and 66th nationally in offensive rebounds per game (13.7).

Harris is fifth in the league in field goal attempts (38). Bryant is fifth in the conference in rebounds (21).

