Austin Peay State University Football’s Chris Kappas named AFCA FCS Assistant Coach of the Year

Waco, TX – Austin Peay State University (APSU) assistant head football coach and defensive coordinator Chris Kappas has been named the 2022 American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Football Championship Series (FCS) Assistant Coach of the Year, Tuesday.

“There is no one more deserving of this award than Coach Kappas,” said Austin Peay State University head football coach Scotty Walden. “His commitment to excellence, not only on the field but off the field, is what separates him from the pack.”

“He did an amazing job leading our defense to be one of the best and most dominant in the country while representing our brand with a fearless, fast, and physical mindset,” Walden stated. “I could not be more proud of Coach Kappas!”

Kappas, who also coaches the Governors’ safeties, led the ASUN Conference’s top defense in 2022, leading the league in total defense (317.2 ypg) and scoring defense (22.2 ppg) – which ranked 12th and 32nd in the FCS, respectively. The APSU Govs also led the ASUN, and ranked 19th in the FCS, in passing defense (188.7 pypg) and ranked second in the conference – and 36th in the FCS – in rushing defense (128.5 rypg).

Under Kappas’ leadership, Austin Peay State University’s defense also ranked fourth in the FCS in third-down conversion defense (.308), sixth in team passing efficiency defense (112.26), 17th in team tackles for loss (7.3 per game), and first-down defense (186) – it led the ASUN in all four categories. The Govs ranked 20th in the FCS and second in the ASUN in red zone defense, holding opponents to a 74.2 percent conversion rate inside the 20-yard line.

The Governors’ league-leading third-down defense forced three-and-outs on 25.5 percent (37-145) of its drives in 2022.

In 28 games with Kappas leading the defense, Austin Peay State University has gained 55 turnovers with 39 interceptions and 16 fumble recoveries. The APSU Govs have recorded an interception in 20 of 28 games and the 19 interceptions during the 2021 campaign were the fourth-best single-season mark in program history, which included a program-record six-pick day against Eastern Illinois (11/6/21).

With Kappas’ tutelage, the Governors have had a finalist for the Stats Perform FCS Buck Buchanan Award, which is given to the FCS defensive player of the year, in three-straight seasons. Kordell Jackson finished in 13th place in 2020 and Koby Perry was tied for 22nd in 2021, this season Antoine Williams is a finalist for the award.

Kappas also has helped 10 Governors earn all-conference honors during his three seasons in Clarksville, with Demetries Ford, Shamari Simmons, and Williams earning All-ASUN selections this season and Perry being the third player in program history selected as the Ohio Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2021.

Perry and Johnathon Edwards were also the 14th and 15th Consensus All-America selections in program history during the 2021 season.

During the 2021 season, Kappas’ defense led the Ohio Valley Conference in scoring defense (24.9 points per game), pass efficiency defense (106.20), interceptions (17), takeaways (27), and sacks (1.64 per game, 18 sacks).

Off the field, Kappas has been instrumental in helping the Austin Peay State University football team break the team’s grade-point average record in four-straight semesters. Kappas also has led the defense in several service projects in the Clarksville Community, including building shelves for Habitat for Humanity and working at Loaves and Fishes, a local shelter that helps fight hunger.

Kappas, who is in his 15th season as a collegiate coach, is a dedicated AFCA member who has spoken at the organization’s annual convention. Kappas is the first Austin Peay football coach to be named an AFCA Assistant Coach of the Year.

One assistant coach from the five divisions of college football was selected for their dedication to their teams and communities. Each year, staff representatives from the NCAA and NAIA football-playing schools are asked to nominate an assistant for consideration. From those nominations, the winners are selected by the AFCA Assistant Coach of the Year Committee.

The Assistant Coach of the Year award was first presented in 1997 and was created to honor assistant coaches who excel in community service, commitment to the student-athlete, on-field coaching success, and AFCA professional organization involvement.

“Once again, five outstanding assistant coaches have been selected for their dedication, not only to their teams, but to their communities,” said AFCA Executive Director Todd Berry. “Oftentimes, the head coach receives much of the credit for his team’s success, but any head coach is only as good as his assistants. Much of an assistant coach’s work is done behind the scenes. It is our pleasure to bring it to the forefront.”

The criterion for the award is not limited to on-field coaching ability or the success of the team and the players whom these assistant coaches work with. Service to the community through charitable work and other volunteer activities, participation in AFCA activities and events, participation in other professional organizations, and impact on student-athletes are all considered in the selection process.

For off-season news and updates on Austin Peay State University football, follow along on Twitter and Instagram or be sure to check back at LetsGoPeay.com.