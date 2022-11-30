First Baptist Clarksville to hold Tour the Trees

Clarksville, TN – First Baptist Clarksville invites you and your family to join us this Saturday, December 3rd, 2022 from 5:00pm-8:00pm for our annual Tour of Trees following the Clarksville Christmas Parade!

The First Baptist Clarksville downtown campus will be open to the public for warm beverages and the Tour of Trees inside the Grace concourse.

Over 40 beautifully decorated trees are on display each telling the story of Jesus. We will also have warm drinks and snacks available during the parade!

You can join us before the parade makes it to Franklin Street or you can join us right after the parade! Look for us outside on Franklin Street during the parade!

We’ll have hot chocolate and snacks available for you and your family! For tours of the trees, please enter the Steeple entrance at 499 Commerce Street.

Learn more at www.fbct.org/christmas