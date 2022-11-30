43.4 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, November 30, 2022
HomeEventsFirst Baptist Clarksville to hold Tour the Trees
Events

First Baptist Clarksville to hold Tour the Trees

Everyone is invited to come by after the Clarksville Christmas Parade this Saturday!

News Staff
By News Staff
Tour of Trees at First Baptist Clarksville

First Baptist ChurchClarksville, TN – First Baptist Clarksville invites you and your family to join us this Saturday, December 3rd, 2022 from 5:00pm-8:00pm for our annual Tour of Trees following the Clarksville Christmas Parade!

The First Baptist Clarksville downtown campus will be open to the public for warm beverages and the Tour of Trees inside the Grace concourse.


Over 40 beautifully decorated trees are on display each telling the story of Jesus. We will also have warm drinks and snacks available during the parade!

You can join us before the parade makes it to Franklin Street or you can join us right after the parade! Look for us outside on Franklin Street during the parade!

First Baptist Clarksville's Tour of Trees.
First Baptist Clarksville’s Tour of Trees.

We’ll have hot chocolate and snacks available for you and your family! For tours of the trees, please enter the Steeple entrance at 499 Commerce Street.

Learn more at www.fbct.org/christmas

Previous articleAustin Peay State University Football’s Chris Kappas named AFCA FCS Assistant Coach of the Year
Next articleClarksville Police Department arrests Imec Almestica-Tisdale for Hit and Run on Lafayette Road
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online