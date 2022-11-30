Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce December 2022 Events, Announcements

Clarksville, TN – This holiday season, the Chamber encourages members of the community to Live Local and patronize Clarksville area businesses! The Chamber’s Live Local campaign is a way to promote the community and keep dollars local and directly support our community.

Search the Chamber’s online directory to find a local business for any product or service for your holiday shopping needs.

Wednesday, December 7th, the Chamber will hold a Clarksville Young Professionals (CYP) meeting at 12:00noon, Shelby’s Trio, 304 North Second Street; sponsored by New American Funding. CYP is a platform for young professionals to build relationships, develop professionally, become politically and philanthropically active, and contribute to economic development and high quality of life in our community. For more information, contact Melinda Shepard at melinda@clarksville.tn.us.

On Wednesday, December 14th, the Chamber is hosting a Women In Business luncheon at 11:30am to bring area women together to learn, network and grow. The event, brought to you by CDE Lightband, will be held at the Tanglewood House, 1601 Madison Street, featuring guest speaker Teresa McGaughey, AVP, Access and Field Marketing, Calix. The event is $35.00 for Members and $40.00 for Non-Members. For more information, contact Terri at terrib@clarksville.tn.us.

The Chamber’s Business After Hours will be held on Thursday, December 15th from 5:00pm – 7:00pm, hosted by Beachaven Winery, at 1100 Dunlop Lane. This networking event is offered at no cost to Chamber members. For more information, contact Terri at terrib@clarksville.tn.us.

Save the Date for the Clarksville Montgomery County Growth Summit on January 31st from 7:30am – 12:00noon at the APSU Morgan University Center Ballroom, 601 College Street. Registration is $50.00 for members and $100.00 for non-members, inclusive of breakfast. Pre-registration is required, and seating is limited. For more information, contact Melinda Shepard at 931.245.4341.

The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce will host the 15th Annual Home Show, March 17th-18th at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center, sponsored by Furniture Connection. All those interested in being a vendor are encouraged to reserve their space early. Booth spaces are available in 10×10, 10×20, and 20×20 feet. For more information, contact Terri at terrib@clarksville.tn.us.

The Chamber office will be closed on December 23rd, December 26th, and January 2nd in observance of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.