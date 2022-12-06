APSU Men’s Basketball drops Kentucky Christian at the Dunn Center, 102-57

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball guard Drew Calderon tallied career-highs in 3-pointers made (6) and attempted (11), as the Governors canned a season-high 13 treys in a 102-57 win over Kentucky Christian, Tuesday, in the Winfield Dunn Center.

Austin Peay (5-5) won its 11th-straight contest against a non-Division I program. The Governors snapped a seven-game skid against teams from The Bluegrass State. Austin Peay State University has won three-straight and nine of its last 10 December non-conference home games.

The Knights lost their fifth-straight game overall and sixth-consecutive true road game.

Calderon’s six made treys were two shy of the program record in the Dunn Center, and his team’s 13 made treys were two shy of the record in such an instance.

“As soon as I saw the first (3-pointer) hit, my confidence went through the roof,” Calderon said.

The Governors never trailed Tuesday and closed the first half outscoring Kentucky Christian (2-8) 35-14 to take a 47-21 advantage into the break. Calderon and Caleb Stone-Carrawell each scored 10 points in the first half. Calderon was 3-of-6 from beyond the arc. Stone-Carrawell shot 4-of-5 from the floor and 2-of-3 from deep.

Austin Peay State University outrebounded the Knights 34-8, including 13-1 on the offensive glass, and dished out 12 assists on 17 made baskets. The Governors shot 48.6 percent (17-of-35) from the field and 40 percent (6-of-15) from 3-point range while limiting Kentucky Christian to 29.6 percent (8-of-27) shooting and 20 percent (2-of-10) from distance.

In the final 20 minutes, APSU led by no less than 21 and by as many as 49 twice in the final 2:16. The Governors outscored the Knights 55-36 in the period.

Calderon paced six Governors in double figures with 19 points, one shy of his career-high. Elijah Hutchins-Everett and Sean Durugordon each ended with 14 points and nine rebounds. Hutchins-Everett shot 6-of-11 inside the arc, while Durugordon was 5-of-11 from the floor and 3-of-4 at the line.

Stone-Carrawell tallied 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting and a 2-of-4 mark from 3 to go along with six boards. Cameron Copeland chipped in 11 points and was a perfect 5-of-5 from the stripe. Jalen Ware added 10 points on a 4-of-6 clip from the field to go along with eight rebounds.

All 11 Governors who saw the court found the scoring column.

Guy Fauntleroy became the first Austin Peay State University player to dish out 10 assists since Dayton Gumm against Oakland City on November 6th, 2018. Carlos Paez also netted a season-high in assists (7) and with 355 in his career needs four to pass Greg Franklin (1989-93) for sixth on the program’s all-time list.

The APSU Govs shot better than 50 percent for the third-straight game after making 51.4 percent (37-of-72) overall Tuesday. Austin Peay State University connected on 41.9 percent (13-of-31) from behind the arc and 15-of-23 free throw attempts.

The Governors’ 26 assists were the most since recording that many against Oakland City in 2018. Austin Peay State University won the battle of the boards 58-19, including 23-3 on the offensive glass, and held edges in points off turnovers (19-7), bench points (48-24), points in the paint (46-30), second chance points (20-6), and fastbreak points (19-14).

The 58 rebounds, which tied for 18th most in the country this season, are the most for APSU in the Dunn Center since recording 67 against Southern Indiana on December 8th, 1975.