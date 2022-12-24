CDE Lightband planned Power Interruptions

Clarksville, TN – Tennessee Valley Authority has directed CDE Lightband and all other local power companies to interrupt power in 15-minute intervals starting immediately.

CDE will update as quickly as possible to include streets that will be affected as we go along. We are very sorry for this inconvenience as we know this is not easy on any of our customers.

As people are waking up, more load will be put on the system so we are still asking everyone to please conserve electricity as much as possible.

Some easy ways to help with energy reduction are as follows: Postpone using electric appliances such as dishwashers, dryers, and cooking equipment

Lower heating system thermostats by 3-5 degrees (Even ONE degree will help!!)

Turn off nonessential lights and appliances

Unplug unused electrical equipment

Open curtains and blinds on south-facing windows and close them at night

Service Interruption Updates 9:15am Appellate Ct, Arbor Ct, Arbor St, Audrea Ln, Burch Rd, Clark Rd, Condor Ct, Conrad Dr, Copeland Rd, Darrow Rd, Durrett Dr, E Copeland Ct, Execuative Ave, Ft Campbell Blvd (2000 Block), Harrier Ct, Jack Miller Blvd, King Rd, Kings Deer Dr, Lisle Dr, N Charles Ave, Notgrass Rd, Robin Dr, Scott Dr, Senator Dr, Sewell Dr, Shaub Ct, Sherwood Hills Dr, Solid Rock Ct, Tiny Town Rd (100 & 200 Block), W Copeland Ct, Wallace Blvd, Bunker Hill Rd, Concord Dr, Delaware Dr, Donelson Dr, E pine Mountain Rd, Ft Campbell Blvd, Ft Campbell/ 101st Pkwy Tl, Howell Dr/ St, Lexington Dr, Meadowbrook Dr, Mill Creek Rd, Nashboro Rd, Northwood Ter, Paddy Run Rd, Peachers Mill Rd, Pine Mountain Rd, Rosebrook Dr, Saratoga Dr, Shanee Ter, Shannon St, Shiloh Rd, Stone Mountain Rd, Stonebrook Dr, Sunbrite Dr, Taylor Rd, Verkler Dr, Victory Rd, Woodbridge Dr, Woodbury Dr.