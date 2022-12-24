Tennessee Titans defeated Houston Texans in their last meeting, 17-10

2022 Week 8: Tennessee Titans 17, Houston Texans 10

Sunday, October 30th, 2022 | 3:05pm CT | NRG Stadium

Nashville, TN – In Week 8 of the 2022 season, the Tennessee Titans traveled to Houston to face the Houston Texans and won by a score of 17-10, securing their fifth consecutive win on the season.

Tennessee rushed for 314 yards on 45 attempts, including RB Derrick Henry’s 219 yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries, notching the second-highest rushing yardage total in franchise history.

Henry also broke the franchise’s all-time career touchdown record, tying Eddie George (74) with his first score in the contest before breaking the record on his second touchdown of the day. It was Henry’s 75th career score.

Meanwhile, the Tennessee defense stifled the Texans, surrendering just 161 total yards of offense (43 rushing, 118 net passing).

Houston got on the board first in the second quarter. Facing a third-and-10 at the Tennessee 11-yard line, Texans QB Davis Mills was sacked by OLB Bud Dupree for a loss of 13. Houston was forced to settle for a field goal as Texans K Ka’imi Fairbairn converted a 43-yard attempt, 3-0 Houston.

Later in the second quarter, Tennessee took the lead on a three-play scoring drive and never relinquished it. Beginning the drive at the Houston 37-yard line, Henry logged an eight-yard carry before taking a handoff and racing 29 yards into the end zone for a 7-3 advantage.

In the third stanza, Tennessee put together a 65-yard scoring drive that was aided by RB Dontrell Hilliard’s two carries for 51 yards. Ultimately, Henry found the end zone on a one-yard touchdown, setting the franchise record for career touchdowns (75) and giving the Titans a 14-3 lead.

In the fourth quarter, the Tennessee Titans added another score as K Randy Bullock converted a 29-yard attempt, 17-3. With 21 seconds remaining in regulation, Houston was able to tack on their first touchdown of the day as Mills connected with Texans RB Dameon Pierce for a three-yard score, but the Titans were able to preserve the lead and win a road division game by a score of 17-10.