American Red Cross announces Severe Winter Weather Cancels Blood Drives in Tennessee. Nationwide ahead of the Holidays

Nashville, TN – The winter storm season has commenced with a fury—slamming large portions of the country with heavy snow, ice, and coastal flooding.

Meteorologists have warned that this “once-in-a-generation storm” will likely present dangerous weather conditions for millions of people. Digging out of severe winter weather can take days, and prevents those impacted from making lifesaving blood donations.

Since the start of the storm, the Red Cross has seen hundreds of blood drives canceled across the country, causing more than 6,500 blood and platelet donations to go uncollected.

In the Tennessee Region, blood donations have dropped more than 300 units due to drive cancelations since Thursday. Unfortunately, this severe winter weather is coming at an already challenging time of year to collect blood as many of our blood donors are away celebrating the end-of-year holidays.

To help ensure patients continue to have access to lifesaving blood products, the Red Cross urges individuals in unaffected areas to pitch in and schedule an appointment to give blood to help meet all patient needs across the country. Visit RedCrossBlood.org, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or call 1-800-Red Cross. The most important gift you can give this holiday season is the gift of life through a blood donation.

Every day the Red Cross must collect approximately 12,500 blood and nearly 3,000 platelet donations for patients, who are currently undergoing medical procedures and treatments, who are alone without the bedside support of loved ones, at about 2,500 hospitals and transfusion centers nationwide.

About the American Red Cross

